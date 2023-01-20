The New Braunfels City Council will meet Monday, Jan. 23 with many of the individual items for consideration dealing with proposals for rezoning and special use permits.
Item 3B is the first reading and public hearing for a rezoning proposal for a single-family and two-family district, R-2, to be rezoned as a multifamily low-density district, R-3L, along with a special use permit. The permit would be for the allowance of the short-term rental of a residence located in Villa Rio.
Although rezoning and the use of a special use permit could allow for short-term rentals in this case, R-3Ls require the lot to be at least 15,000 square feet. The property in question has a lot size of 11,125 square feet, which doesn’t meet the requirement.
If the rezoning is approved, it would make the lot and current single-family residential use non-conforming; if the building was destroyed, it would not qualify for reconstruction.
According to the staff report, the code compliance office gave a notice of violation to the property owner in July due to the owner using the property as a short-term rental. An additional notice of violation was given later on in November due to short-term renting and advertising for the short-term renting.
A third notice was sent to the property owner due to continually being out of compliance; an initial letter to appear before the court was sent by the municipal court to the property owner.
The staff report recommended the denial of the proposal; the majority of the planning commission recommended denial, 8-1.
Item 3C is the first reading and public hearing for an ordinance in reference to a rezoning proposal to use a Type 2 Special Use Permit. The special use permit would allow three duplexes on one property in an R-2 district located on the southwest corner of North Union Avenue and West Dallas Street.
According to the staff report, one of the issues at hand is that R-2 districts requires minimum dimension sizes for a duplex, and the lot in question is short 3,656 square feet; however, the last time the zoning ordinances were modified was in the late 1980s and doesn’t account for new innovations in housing types and development.
The report recommended approval with conditions, while the majority of the planning commission recommended denial, 7-2.
Item 3D is the first reading and public hearing for an ordinance in reference to a rezoning proposal to use a special use permit that would allow for the short-term rent of two residencies. The residencies are in a commercial district, C-2, in Lot 8 and Lot 9 in the Kuehler Addition Subdivision.
According to the staff report, the special use permit is for the rental of the home and detached living unit. The existing home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and is around 800 square feet; the smaller detached living unit has one bathroom and one bedroom.
Additionally, the existing driveway provides a sufficient amount of space for the required minimum of three paved parking spots.
The planning commission unanimously recommended approval with staff recommendations.
The staff report recommends that approval under the conditions that it complies with the approved site plan and that the property’s residential character is maintained.
Item 3E is the first reading and public hearing of an ordinance in reference to a rezoning proposal to use a special use permit to authorize the short-term rent of a C-2 residence. The residence is located in Lot 2 and partially in Lot 3 in the Kuehler Addition Subdivision.
The planning commission unanimously recommended approval with staff recommendations.
According to the staff report, it is recommended that the proposal is approved along with the conditions that the guest occupancy is limited to five people, the property remains in compliance with the site plan, and the residential character of the property is maintained.
The full agenda is available at https://newbraunfels.legistar.com .
Regular City Council meetings are held on the second and fourth Monday of every month at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.