Texas State defensive end Jordan Revels earned a spot on the 2023 Preseason All-Sun Belt second team, the conference announced Monday.
Revels is the lone representative for the Bobcats on this year’s list.
He had his strongest season in 2022 as an edge rusher, with a career-high of 70 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He led the team with 10 quarterback hurries.
Revels is a two-time All-Sun Belt honorable mention for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Through four seasons, he has 187 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He is seventh in school history with 22 quarterback hurries.
Ahead of the 2023 season, Revels will move from outside linebacker back to defensive end, where he played for his first three years.
The Sun Belt also ranked Texas State fifth in the conference’s West Division in its Preseason Coaches Poll.
