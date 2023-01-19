There’s only one place to hunt for sought-after collectibles and impossible-to-find memorabilia this weekend — the Retromania Collectibles Show.
From Saturday to Sunday, the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center will be stocked with everything from vintage comic books and trading cards to beloved pop culture icon figurines.
The family-friendly event is sure to bring a ton of childhood memories with its wide array of vendors selling toys, comics, games, video games, apparel and art.
With big franchises like Star Wars, Spiderman, Superman, Pokémon, Godzilla, King Kong and Power Rangers available to browse and purchase for a collection, there is something for everyone.
Nostalgia will be at its peak as some of the voices of some of the most famous shelled crime fighters will be in attendance.
The pizza fanatic characters Leonardo, played by Brian Tochi, and Michaelangelo, played by Robbie Rist, will shed their shells and meet with fans.
For an extra dose of childhood memories the original cast of Power Rangers in Space will hold a galactic reunion for the ages.
Those familiar with the franchise will enjoy meeting with the white ranger, played by Justin Nimmo, the yellow ranger, portrayed by Tracy Lynn Cruz, Christopher Khayman Lee, also known as the red ranger, and Roger Velasco — the black space ranger.
In addition to meeting the colorful spandex-wearing superheroes protecting the planets from destruction, fans can rub elbows with the actor, Patrick David, who brought the psycho red ranger to life.
As of Jan. 20, VIP tickets are available for $35 and come with a free T-shirt, early access to shopping on Saturday, autograph line jumping and admission to both days of the event.
One day general admission tickets are on sale for $15 starting Jan. 20 online, or can be purchased at the gate on the day of the event.
Kids 10 and under, who are accompanied by an adult ticket-holder, get in for free.
VIP tickets along with general admission tickets can be purchased online or at the door.
Gates are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22 at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center. VIP ticket holders can enjoy the event both days starting at 9 a.m.
To purchase tickets in advance or learn more about the event visit the Heritage Event Company website at https://www.heritageeventcompany.com/new-braunfels-retromania-comiccon-691269.html.
