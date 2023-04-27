A retired Air Force brigadier general from Spring Branch was sentenced this week to a year in prison for wire fraud and filing a false tax return.
Scott Allen Bethel, 59, worked as a government contractor and Air Force advisor after his retirement in 2012, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.
Bethel also started his own separate business working with government staffing contracts.
Federal prosecutors said he worked on those jobs “simultaneously with the work he conducted for his contract employer.”
“Bethel would seek hotel reimbursement from both his employer and the government,” according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release. “Bethel also submitted false hotel invoices for instances when he stayed with personal acquaintances rather than at hotels.”
The Justice Department estimates that Bethel received more than $15,000 from the Air Force “to which he was not entitled.”
Records from Bethel’s work laptop showed that from 2015 to 2019, he “falsified charitable deductions and business expenses.”
Those falsifications resulted in a government tax loss of nearly $140,000.
Bethel was sentenced in a federal court in San Antonio on Wednesday to 12 months and one day in prison, with three years of supervised release.
Bethel must also pay nearly $155,000 in restitution.
Ramsey Covington, an IRS criminal investigation agent, said that Bethel’s sentencing is a reminder “that those in positions of authority and trust are expected to uphold higher standards of integrity and accountability.”
“Bethel’s fraudulent actions, which included fabricating invoices, claiming false deductions, and attempting to enlist others in his criminal activities, not only tarnished his distinguished career but also undermine the very foundations of our tax and government systems,” Covington said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.