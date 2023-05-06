With the first sets of numbers rolling in from precincts across Comal County, the Election Day picture began to come into view for multiple area races.
The first 10,448 ballots were tallied by the Comal County Elections Office on Saturday night. Those represented partial counts from close to 59% of the involved precincts, while 41% were still unreported as of 7:45 p.m.
Here are the early numbers:
New Braunfels Mayor
Neal Linnartz — 2,413
Michael Alexander French — 1,091
George Green — 459
Edward Martinez Jr. — 169
NB City Council District 5
Mary Ann Labowski — 447
Bently Paiz — 110
NB City Council District 6
April Ryan — 186
Steven Voges — 139
James Blakey — 108
City of NB bond
Prop A
For — 3,318
Against — 1,137
Prop B
For — 2,484
Against — 1,775
Prop C
For — 2,405
Against — 1,852
NBISD at-large trustee
Kimberly Goodwin — 1,465
Bill Lewis — 876
Falon Cochran — 444
NBISD District 4 trustee
Jackie Sanders — 224
John E. Tucker — 133
NBISD District 2 trustee
Nancy York (unopposed) — 218
Comal ISD District 4 trustee
Russ Garner — 891
Garrison G. Mauer — 500
Comal ISD bond
Prop A
For — 3,893
Against — 3,424
Prop B
For — 3,068
Against — 4,241
Prop C
For — 3,903
Against — 3,397
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.