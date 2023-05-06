Candidates Forum

Nathan Manlove emcees the Leadership New Braunfels Alumni Association's candidates forum Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the Brauntex Theatre.

 ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / Herald-Zeitung

With the first sets of numbers rolling in from precincts across Comal County, the Election Day picture began to come into view for multiple area races.

The first 10,448 ballots were tallied by the Comal County Elections Office on Saturday night. Those represented partial counts from close to 59% of the involved precincts, while 41% were still unreported as of 7:45 p.m.

Here are the early numbers:

New Braunfels Mayor

Neal Linnartz — 2,413

Michael Alexander French — 1,091

George Green — 459

Edward Martinez Jr. — 169

NB City Council District 5

Mary Ann Labowski — 447

Bently Paiz — 110

NB City Council District 6

April Ryan — 186

Steven Voges — 139

James Blakey — 108

City of NB bond

Prop A

For — 3,318

Against — 1,137

Prop B

For — 2,484

Against — 1,775

Prop C

For — 2,405

Against — 1,852

NBISD at-large trustee

Kimberly Goodwin — 1,465

Bill Lewis — 876

Falon Cochran — 444

NBISD District 4 trustee

Jackie Sanders — 224

John E. Tucker — 133

NBISD District 2 trustee

Nancy York (unopposed) — 218

Comal ISD District 4 trustee

Russ Garner — 891

Garrison G. Mauer — 500

Comal ISD bond

Prop A

For — 3,893

Against — 3,424

Prop B

For — 3,068

Against — 4,241

Prop C

For — 3,903

Against — 3,397

