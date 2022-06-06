Resolute Health Hospital is partnering with the New Braunfels Food Bank to provide area children and adults struggling with hunger with a healthy breakfast during the summer months through its “Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive,” which runs through June 13.
Doctors, nurses and staff members at Resolute Health Hospital will bring in their donations of boxes of healthy cereal throughout the week of the cereal drive to benefit the food bank and encourage the New Braunfels community to join them in bringing cereal donations to help with the cause.
Residents can bring healthy cereal box donations to the hospital located at 555 Creekside Crossing. Look for the big red food donation bins in the hospital lobby.
“At Resolute Health Hospital, we understand the health issues children face from hunger and poor nutrition,” said Mark Bernard, chief executive officer of Resolute Health Hospital. “The past two years have been particularly devastating for families struggling with hunger, as the pandemic and supply chain issues have increased food insecurity for many families.”
Texas is ranked second in the nation for food insecurity, with one in six living in food-insecure homes. Thousands of children are negatively affected annually when they can no longer rely on their schools’ lunch programs because of the summer break.
“Many households have had to rely on food banks and other food programs to have access to the healthy meals they need to thrive,” Bernard said. “We recognize the importance of beginning each day with a nutritious breakfast and, through this drive, hope to help many in our community struggling with food insecurity. We invite you to help kids be Healthy Over Hungry this summer and thank you in advance for your compassion, generosity, and support.”
Summer is a particularly difficult time for the New Braunfels Food Bank because many children in need can no longer rely on their school meals for a nutritious breakfast, so their families often turn to the food bank for help.
Whole-grain cereal, when part of a healthy, balanced breakfast including dairy, fruit and lean protein, is a popular food item that experts say can easily address the hunger gap during the summer months when children are not in school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.