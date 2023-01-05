Resolute Baptist welcomed its first baby of the year on Jan. 2.
Kayla Flanary’s water broke at 3:30 a.m.; she made the journey from Yoakum, Texas, to Resolute Baptist Hospital by around 5:30 a.m.
Less than an hour later, Brodney Darthaniel Flanary was delivered by Dr. Brittney Schumann at 6:18 a.m. through an emergency C-section.
Parents Kayla and Devlin Flanary’s journey to have their first child was a strenuous one, with Kayla having multiple surgeries over the span of four years in order to be healthy and to be able to have a healthy pregnancy.
Kayla’s last surgery was in March, and she was told she might not get pregnant for another year or so.
According to the couple, they didn’t think Kayla would get pregnant soon and were more focused on ensuring she was healthy. However, Kayla got pregnant shortly after her last surgery.
Their son Brodney was born at 35 weeks, weighing seven pounds and eight ounces.
Along with the Flanarys’ pregnancy journey, Brodney’s name is a story of its own.
Both Devlin and his father have D.B.F. as their initials, and Kayla’s father’s name is Rodney. The two could not find a D name that they liked, so they decided to switch up the ordering of their son’s initials. They were going to go with Rodney but would also add Devlin’s middle initial, B, in front of it to create Brodney.
The problem remained with finding a D name that the couple liked. In the end, they came up with Darthaniel.
“I’m into Star Wars, so I jokingly said Darth; it would be funny if that was his middle name or nickname,” Devlin said. “And then I remember her just saying like, ‘If it was like more of a Daniel,’ which was fine with me because a good friend of mine’s name is Daniel…she was like, ‘Oh, what if we did, Darthaniel kind of makes it a little bit more kind of old, sophisticated kind of sounding.’”
According to Devlin, Brodney is sleeping well and is having his sugar levels checked every couple of hours. Brodney will go to a follow-up appointment with his pediatrician on Jan. 5.
