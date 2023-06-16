Transportation and Capital Improvements Director Garry Ford presented a request for the addition of speed humps on Lazy Trail between Sunrise and Hideaway Circle during Monday’s New Braunfels City Council meeting.
This request was initially made by a Lazy Trail resident who had speeding and traffic safety concerns.
The same request was made in 2019, but it was not recommended for approval and did not move forward.
According to Ford, the request did not meet the speed criteria set in place in the speed hump policy.
Through an evaluation, it was noted that the street had a 30-mph speed limit, with one crash in a three-year period due to the driver having been inattentive.
The petition did meet the two-thirds support requirement and was verified.
However, the policy requires the 85th percentile in speed to be 5 miles per hour over the speed regular speed limit of 30 mph; data collected this year showed a traffic speed of 30 mph.
Additionally, there are criteria for 24-hour traffic volume; for a street to meet the requirements in the policy, there needs to be a least 800 vehicles per day that drive through.
Collected data showed that only 747 vehicles drove through Lazy Trail daily; according to Ford, the evaluation for the previous study showed a higher volume.
The residents made a video for the presentation that showed speed incidents on the street captured from home cameras since 2020.
In addition to this, one family wrote a letter. The letter testified to the street’s speed issues, along with the problem of drivers not stopping at stop signs.
Due to the street not meeting all of the criteria of the speed hump policy, staff did not recommend approval of the request.
On the other hand, the transportation and traffic advisory board recommended it 4-1.
The floor was open to public comment after the council members discussed the effectiveness of the speed humps and possible alternatives.
One family spoke about the area’s dangerous drivers and the population of residents changing toward young families; the mother said she would not allow her child to play in their yard due to these concerns and that safety was needed for the local families.
The father testified that one of the videos captured of dangerous driving was taken a couple of weeks before their son was born, with many following his birth.
Although he understood that the signs indicating the speed humps would be pricey alone, he argued that replacing his mailbox would also be costly, as well as his son’s life.
However, Councilmember James Blakey was concerned that speed humps would not solve the issue of drivers who speed around the corner, as shown in the video, as the proposed speed humps would be further down the road.
Other council members agreed on wanting to review alternatives to the speed humps to solve the speeding issue better.
The item then died due to a lack of a motion, with the council giving directions to staff to bring back other solutions.
