Tewa the alligator hovers just below the surface in her new pond home at Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo in New Braunfels.
The last week has been a reunion of sorts, after zoo staff learned that Tewa was stolen from the facility about two decades ago.
Zoo deputy director Jarrod Forthman recently got a call from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department about an alligator living in a woman’s backyard near Buda.
The gator needed to be captured and rehomed.
If the New Braunfels park couldn’t accept Tewa, TPWD said, it was at risk of being euthanized.
“Then they let us know, ‘Hey, funny story. This woman actually stole it from y’all over 20 years ago,” Forthman said.
Forthman helped game wardens capture and relocate the 8-foot-long animal to New Braunfels on March 3.
“The alligator was definitely a little more docile than most,” he said.
Forthman started his career at the zoo about 19 years ago, not long after the former volunteer says she stole an alligator egg in her apron and hatched it at home.
“This wasn’t an accredited zoo way back when she was here,” he said. “We don’t have volunteers anymore.”
The facility, now accredited by the Zoological Association of America, plans to expand into its neighboring acreage.
Tewa and her alligator companions need deep ponds to feel secure.
Much of their time is spent submerged between the water.
The reptiles can hold their breath for nearly an hour.
Tewa loves to lounge on the bank and enjoy a diet of fish, rats and chicken.
“Being with other alligators is pretty important,” Forthman said. “They do naturally congregate together, so having an alligator kept solo isn’t the best thing.”
Alligators live off of fat stored in their tails during the winter.
The zoo’s first big weekly feeding of the spring for the group will happen next week.
Animal World did a checkup on the gator when she first arrived.
They quickly learned that the animal is female, not male like the previous owner had thought.
“You never really know what you’re getting into in these situations,” Forthman said. “Our heart goes out to that woman. Despite the fact that she stole the alligator from us, it was her pet, and she loved it to death.”
TPWD cited the woman for not having proper permits.
But the statute of limitations for any alligator theft charges has likely passed.
Tewa has since reached global celebrity status.
Her rescue story has been shared in news outlets across the world.
“A lot of people have been out here just to ask about her,” Forthman said.
Last week, as Forthman and the game wardens loaded up Tewa for a reptilian road trip, the former owner asked if she could volunteer again at the zoo.
Forthman kindly refused the offer.
