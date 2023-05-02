New Braunfels police arrested four San Antonio residents on Saturday who allegedly led officers on a car chase and hid drug paraphernalia in a baby’s car seat while the child was buckled inside.
Officers responded to a call about a theft in progress on the afternoon of April 29 at the Creekside shopping center, according to a New Braunfels Police Department news release.
A man and woman had allegedly stolen merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods before driving away with another man and woman.
Police found the vehicle, but the driver “refused to stop for officers and, instead, alternated between very slow and fast speeds.”
The car exited the highway at Walnut Ave. and pulled over in the 800 block of Perryman St.
Officers found four adults and an 8-month-old baby girl in the car.
Police said that the child was buckled securely and was unharmed.
“However, due to drugs and drug paraphernalia being hidden in and around her car seat, the child was taken to a local hospital for evaluation,” NBPD said. “She was later released to family members with no sign of harm.”
Arrest records show that the drugs allegedly included cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana.
Police booked four people into the Comal County Jail:
— Gabriel Alejandro Bobadilla, age 29 (car driver); charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, and endangering a child.
— Alexandra Denise Maltos, age 23 (mother of the baby); charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of a controlled substance for cocaine and methamphetamine, and endangering a child.
— Kaeleen Chastity Quichocho, age 27; charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, served with a warrant for theft out of Bexar County.
— Francisco Javier Villarreal, age 29; charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.
All four of the individuals remain in jail as of Tuesday morning.
NBPD said that additional charges are possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.