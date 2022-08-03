Comal County Sheriff’s Office investigators continued probing Shana DiMambro’s death on Wednesday, the day after an autopsy indicated “no obvious signs of trauma.”
Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said that finding was from the preliminary autopsy results.
"We are conducting a thorough investigation and pursuing all leads/theories,” Smith said. “We are still awaiting the final autopsy/toxicology results.”
DiMambro, 45, was found dead at the bottom of a dry retention pond at a ranch just 150 yards from her home early Friday evening.
Smith said it could be “months” before complete results come back from the autopsy, performed Tuesday at the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office in Austin.
On Tuesday, CCSO Detectives Anthony Moreno and Rebecca Coons returned to the woman’s home, interviewing husband Chris Antos in front of the camper they shared in the Texas 46 RV Park in the 100 block of Mitchell Drive in Spring Branch — where he said he last saw her the morning of July 19.
“Detectives who are working the death investigation have been out in the field investigating since early this morning,” Smith said around noon Wednesday.
Smith did not indicate whether CCSO believes foul play is suspected, or if the probe has led to additional leads or persons of interest.
Antos, who married DiMambro last May, has fully cooperated with investigators before and after the search. He has not publicly commented since his wife’s death and did not immediately return voice mails left by the Herald-Zeitung on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, a memorial service for DiMambro is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at Community Bible Church Bulverde, located at 7100 U.S. 281 North in Spring Branch.
“Seeger Water is planning a public memorial service to celebrate the life of Shana DiMambro,” said Donald “D.J.” Seeger, one of dozens of volunteers who searched for DiMambro during the 10 days. “During the service, we’ll celebrate and remember Shana’s life, support her family, and extend a big thank you to all the volunteers who stepped up to help in the search for Shana.”
Some social media posts have criticized the transparency and pace of the investigation, but Seeger praised CCSO’s diligence.
“There have been so much speculation about what happened … we all have our own theories,” he said in a Facebook post on Sunday. “I do have a lot of faith and confidence that they will investigate this case to the very end.
“With all of you, I eagerly await the results of their investigation. Today, I am praying for God’s hand of healing and blessing over the DiMambro family.”
