The Texas Legislature has been in session for just over a month, and Comal County lawmakers are staying busy.
State Rep. Carrie Isaac, R-District 73, has received her first committee assignments.
The first-time lawmaker was appointed to the House Appropriations Committee and the Business and Industry.
Isaac said that she looks “forward to the work ahead” for passing a balanced budget.
“The lens through which I will look will be one of someone struggling to pay their property taxes, facing a disconnect notice from a utility, cutting back on groceries because of rising inflation, and all Texans that are threatened by the border crisis,” Isaac said in a statement.
Isaac introduced a bill that would direct a historic $32.7 billion budget surplus to reducing property taxes.
Isaac also became a founding member of the Texas House Water Caucus, a bipartisan lawmaker group focused on water issues.
Sen. Donna Campbell, R-District 25, introduced a bill on Feb. 6 that would enable honorably discharged veterans, active duty military members, active peace officers, and retired law enforcement to serve as school marshals.
Senate Bill 709 expands the program’s eligibility list from school district employees to include the other professions.
Campbell’s other legislative proposals focus on banning gender affirming care for youth, parental rights in public education, and prohibiting certain “hostile” countries from buying or leasing Texas farmland.
This week Campbell also hosted a State Capitol visit for seventh graders from the Sts. Peter and Paul School in New Braunfels.
Campbell also attended the unveiling of a Senate portrait of Opal Lee, the “Grandmother of Juneteenth.”
Lee is a 96-year-old Texan who was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in 2022. She helped make Juneteenth a federal holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S.
Campbell called the unveiling a “truly historic day.” Lee’s portrait is the first new portrait in the Texas Senate in more than 40 years.
“My hope and prayer is that we continue to take her words to heart: ‘we are the same; we are made by one God ... I believe that if you can be taught to hate, you can be taught to love,’” Campbell said.
