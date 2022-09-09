On Sept. 11, 2001, four planes were hijacked by members of a Islamic extremist group known as al-Qaeda.
The first plane hit North Tower of the World Trade Center and once news broke millions tuned in to watch the terror unfold in disbelief.
The second aircraft hit the South Tower only minutes later, and hundreds of first responders mounted their brave rescue efforts — many losing their lives in the process.
The attack on the Pentagon soon followed and before the last attack could reach its target, it was brought down.
The nation was brought to a standstill as people, glued to their TVs, watched hundreds of people trapped inside the World Trade Center lose their lives when the towers collapsed.
It was a day that has never been forgotten — a day that united a nation and changed everything.
On the weekend of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, locals — old and new — are sharing their stories of that day and how it impacted their lives.
Melissa Mattaliano
“I remember that day so vividly,” Mattaliano said.
She was getting ready for the day in Omaha where she lived at the time when news broke.
“I just sat down and was in shock,” she said. “(I) watched the second plane hit and screamed.”
Mattaliano didn’t leave home for several days — waiting to hear if people she knew had been taken away.
“It’s something that I have carried with me for years.”
Fernando Alvarez
Like many others, Alvarez watched and listened live as the event unfolded.
“I watched everything happen live in horror including the people jumping to their death instead of burning alive,” he said. “I hope we find peace and the strength to heal as a people on this planet and I hope those who passed away (found) rest.”
Kristey Dowden Kelley
Kelley was working for America West Airlines at the time of the attack, and had worked a late flight — getting home around 3 a.m.
Around 6:50 p.m. Kelley was awoken by a phone call — she ignored it but the calls persisted. It was her husband, who also worked for the airline, and told her to turn on the TV.
“I turned it on and was wondering how on Earth someone couldn’t control a plane well enough to miss the building, and about 5 minutes later the second one hit,” Kelley said.
Kelley returned to work that afternoon and was sent home. The next few days carried on without planes in the air, and airlines implemented new security training.
“(We) went out and stood on the ramp several times and spoke with one another about how eerie a silent airport is,” she said.
They welcomed back the first planes Sept. 14, 2001.
“There was a lot of hugging and crying going on,” Kelley said. “For the next few days, it didn’t matter what airline your ticket was on — everyone was booking … in an attempt to get passengers and crews back to where they belonged.”
Cicely Garcia
Garcia was undergoing army basic training at Fort Jackson when it happened.
She had just finished physical training and was headed for breakfast. In the middle of eating, alarms sounded, cutting the meal short.
Drill sergeants instructed everyone to go outside where a TV was brought in. In formation, they watched one tower burn and another plane hit the neighboring tower — there was a collective gasp.
“Our drill sergeant stood in front of us and said we all have work to do, and that this day will change all our lives forever,” Garcia said.
The drill sergeant asked for volunteers to donate blood and without hesitation everyone stood up.
“I remember the chills all over my body,” she said.
Garcia ended up doing her first deployment in Afghanistan and was there for 17 months.
Jenni Power Anaya
Anaya was a kindergarten teacher at the time of the terrorist attacks.
“I (was) in a happy bubble baking gingerbread cookies for five senses day,” she said. “The kids were so excited, the room was warm and cozy.”
When Anaya’s students left, she knew the kids were looking forward to decorating the cookies as soon as they returned. Anaya entered the hallway and stumbled upon a fellow teacher, who with wide eyes told her downtown Houston had been shut down.
“I had no idea what she was talking about and all I could think is that we were under some sort of nuclear attack,” she said. “I have never experienced such a dramatic shift of emotions. I remember feeling like I could never get that warm bubble of cozy back again. I feel like all innocence was lost that day and I truly don’t feel like we ever got it fully back.”
In carrying on with the rest of the school day, the teachers and staff put on brave faces and kept the day moving as normal as possible.
Anna Minshew
That day a 16-year-old Minshew was in first period band at a Texas high school, and an announcement was made for everyone to return to their advisory class. Upon entering the classroom there were no teachers around — just a TV with the news.
Unable to change the channel, students had to sit anxiously for hours watching people leap to their deaths and witness the towers crumble without the presence of teachers.
“Everyone was freaking out and crying or angry,” she said. “When the towers fell it was quiet. All you could hear was sniffles now and then.”
The following school days were filled with replaying the footage repeatedly, and all Minshew wanted to do was escape having to relive it each day.
“As it impacts me today I feel as though I am numb — I feel like we were desensitized to violence at a young age when our minds weren’t ready to comprehend what happened,” Minshew said.
