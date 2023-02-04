Note: This column is based on the book “New Braunfels’ Historic Landa Park, its Springs and Its People” by Rosemarie Leissner Gregory and Arlene Krueger Seales.
Esther Williams’ Advice
During the late 1940s when Bucky Warwick (Smith) and Betty Tays (Reinarz) began directing Aquacades at the spring-fed pool in Landa Park, Esther Williams was starring as Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer movies’ favorite mermaid. Bucky along with many others wondered how Miss Williams managed to keep her hair so perfectly in place while she performed all that graceful swimming and underwater ballet for the motion pictures.
Bucky wrote to Miss Williams and asked. To her delight, she heard back from the movie star, who stated she used Vaseline in her hair. Bucky immediately tried the same method and later revealed there was no difficulty getting the Vaseline into her hair; the problem was getting it out!
Diving right in
I have many memories of Landa Park — all good memories, and all adding to the grand experience I had growing up in New Braunfels at 570 South Seguin Avenue, living with a grandmother who instilled in me a love for this community.
Memories abound when I think of the Landa Park swimming pool. It was big then, and just as it is today. As soon as we learned to swim, we were brought to the pool by an adult who sat and watched us. But later we got our bicycles and peddled to the park to meet our friends. We learned to dive off the small diving boards and used the high one, in some instances, to jump off. But we all admired the gracefulness of our classmate, Tommy Ortiz, as he showed us how it was supposed to be done. He was a great diver from any board.
We also fell right into line later on in life when Carole “Bucky” Warwick (Smith) was recruiting swimmers for precision swimming. Her family made many costumes for us, and we were elegant as we used our swimming skills.
Landa Park Pool made strong swimmers out of us. Between swimming daily across the pool (or from raft to raft) and bicycling to the park and back home, we New Braunfels kids didn’t need a health club. — Submitted by Roxolin Bose Krueger, daughter of Roland and Melba Posey Bose, granddaughter of Olinska Sippel Posey and niece of Roberta Posey Mueller, graduated in 1949 from NBHS, where she later taught.
Summers in Landa Park
In 1945 my best friend Preston Kronkosky and I started working for Bob Abshire and his mother, who ran the boathouse. We were both 12 years of age and needed to get our social security cards. Our job was to clean and dry the boats after they were returned.
These were heavy wooden boats with an oar mounted on each side.
Many of the boat renters liked to splash water on the boaters next to them with their oars. Luckily, there was a platform in the water that we could put the boat on and, with a pulley, tilt the boat to drain it. After that we would put the boat into the water, jump into the boat with sponges, and dry off the seats for the next renters’ use. The following year (1946) we both worked at the Drink Stand #3 for my aunt and uncle, Elsie and Howard Pfeuffer, selling sodas, ice cream, and candy.
This drink stand was located at the corner of Landa Park Drive and Monument Drive near the present location of the “New Braunfels Founders” granite monument.
In 1947 we worked for Mrs. Beaty and Mrs. Parsons in the basket room of the bath house at the Landa Park Pool. There were rows and rows of numbered baskets, each with a numbered wristband attached. Swimmers would check out a basket, change into their swimsuit, keep their wristband and return their basket to us. They could reclaim their basket by handing us their wristband. Years later we both served as lifeguards at the Landa Park Swimming Pool. — Submitted by Karl Zipp, resident of New Braunfels for 80 years and son of Gilbert and Norma Roessing Zipp and graduate of NBHS in 1951.
Icebox melon in the park
I met my future husband, Glenn Roy Zipp, at Super Dog Drive-In the year I graduated. He had to ask Tommy Zipp who I was. Days later he called me for a date. In those days it usually was a date to go to the movies. That’s as exciting as it would get back in that time.
So we went to the movies, and afterwards we drove around and ended up at Landa Park. Glenn’s mom would put an icebox melon in his car. We would find a table and together we ate the melon. Then we went to sit on one of the benches down by the water where they had the boats. That particular year, it was so dry that all we watched was the dry lakebed. It was unbelievable to see a lake with no water. It is amazing how much fun and enjoyable the times were that we had! Just the movies, the beautiful park, and an icebox melon. How I wish we could go back to those times. — Submitted by Rose Marie Herry Zipp, daughter of Alfred and Clara Renz Herry, a graduate from New Braunfels High School in 1956.
Swinging on grapevines
As a child, I remember swinging on big grapevines by the wading pool. Unfortunately, I apparently need to take partial responsibility for their decline because of that. Of course, the Land Park swimming pool was the grandest, most beautiful swimming pool. I loved showing it off to visitors. No one in the surrounding area had such a big pool, and we didn’t have the chlorinated waters that were the norm for bigger cities. Swimming there was almost a daily experience during the summer. It was also the acceptable place to meet your boyfriend and friends before being old enough to date.
In 1952, our class used the (long-gone) screened-in dance pavilion for our graduation party from middle school. We were the first 9th grade class of the middle school on Mill Street when the new high school opened on Guenther Street. During high school years, 1952-1956, I also had a date to the dance after May Masque Parade that was held at the great outdoor dancehall. It was such a beautiful place.
Four years later, 1956, as graduates of NBHS, we were shocked to be able to walk across the very dried-up lake in the park during the awful drought.
My three children always participated in the Masque Parade and then we would do the activities and picnic in the park after the parade. — Submitted by Emmie Eickenroht Ikels-Morris, daughter of Lee and Elsie Hehs Eickenroht and a 1956 graduate of NBHS.
Arrowheads
John Specht played Jr. High football under the well-liked Coach Hefner. The group practiced on the former baseball diamond where the Olympic Pool is now. John, a stately 6’3”, recalls at the time he was one of the smaller guys on the squad, and one afternoon while being trounced his head went into the ground, and he unearthed a perfect arrowhead.
He picked it up, wiped it off and took it to Coach Hefner, requesting the coach keep it for him until after the practice. John has that arrowhead to this day. John is the son of Max and Elsie Mergele Specht and graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1953.
