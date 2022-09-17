President Rutherford B. Hayes, 1848-1849
Were you aware that the nineteenth President of the United States Rutherford B. Hayes, serving from 1877 to 1881, made a horseback trip through Texas in the winter of 1848-1849? During the journey Hayes kept a journal. About New Braunfels, its people, and its rivers Hayes wrote, “Those fair headed Teutonics have built in a short three years the most prosperous singular and interesting town in Texas. This, a German village of two or three thousand people at the junction of two of the most beautiful streams I ever saw, the Guadalupe and the Comal. The water is so transparent, the fish seem hanging in the air.”
Mr. W. Kypfer, 1892
Mr. W. Kypfer, a New Braunfels native, is a man with an enterprising spirit. Presently he is negotiating with Mr. Joseph Landa about the erection of a large dance floor and many tables and benches in Landa Park. He is also negotiating with the International Railroad Company about fares, in order to entice trips by associations and lodges to the most beautiful spot in Texas (Landa Park) at the lowest prices. Mr.W. Kypfer believes we may consider that 900 to 1,000 resident visitors will attend a picnic in Landa Park on the 4th of July. We will bid them a cordial welcome.
The preceding stories are from the Neu Braunfelser Zeitung, the German language newspaper founded in 1852 and edited by Ferdinand Lindheimer. These articles were translated from the German language by E. C. Mornbinweg on April 18, 2003 and submitted by Helen Zipp.
Mrs. Robert Wagenfuehr, 1895 in Landa’s Pasture
Mrs. Robert Wagenfuehr, formerly Louise Voelcker, attended her fourth New Braunfels anniversary celebration as the 125th anniversary was celebrated in 1970. She recalled the celebration in 1895 when she was 12 years old. It was held in Landa’s Pasture where families gathered for picnic lunches. In the afternoon, there were speeches and band concerts. The young people were called to assemble in groups in a clearing of the “pasture” where there was group singing and folk dancing.
Mrs. C. V. Windwehen Remembers 1895
Mrs. C.V. Windwehen, formerly Lina Coreth, remembered the 50th Anniversary of New Braunfels when she was nine years old. The highlight of the celebration she recalls was a showing of a phonograph in Landa’s Pasture. It was 10 cents a listen that was about 5 minutes and the Edison’s wax cylinder played an operatic aria and a waltz. Her father, Franz Coreth, was a Parade Marshall at the 1895 50th celebration. In the 100th Anniversary Parade, her brother, Rochette Coreth, was the Parade Marshall.
Mrs. Harry Landa Entertains, 1920
On a lovely spring day in 1920 Mrs. Harry Landa was the hostess to the Friday Bridge Club and a few additional guests with an all-day picnic at Landa Park.
Dances for Servicemen
Edna Nowotny Voigt, the daughter of Peter Jr. and Ida Guenther Nowotny was born in Sattler, Texas, January 5, 1895. The family moved to New Braunfels in 1907. It was at that time Edna began playing the piano and in time, she was the pianist for the Stahl Brothers when they played at Landa Park. Her memories of World War I included dances on weekends at the covered wooden pavilion in Landa Park with everyone dressed in their finest. She recalled the young servicemen from Fort Sam Houston found Landa Park to be their favorite destination.
Veterans of the World War Honored
Veterans of the World War from the area were honored on March 2, 1920 with the Comal County Chapter of the American Red Cross sponsoring the celebration. All homes and businesses displayed patriotic decorations of red, white, and blue. It was a huge turnout with everyone rejoicing that the war was over for the past year and grateful for the return of our servicemen. Following speeches and dinner at the Opera House, there was dancing at Landa Park until midnight by a joyous crowd.
Flappers and Spit Curls
Sandy Meyer Schlameus, daughter of Red and Tec Nolte Meyer was a New Braunfels High School graduate in 1959. Sandy remembers her mother, Tec Nolte Meyer, talking about riding on a decorated gondola in the 1926 Venetian Carnival with Elsie Schnabel and one major difficulty. This was the Roaring 20s and all “Flappers” (stylish young ladies) wore short hair called “bobs” and had “spit curls.” These curls were made with sugar water in order that they stick to the side of the face. The sugar water drew all manner of insects and made conditions most uncomfortable in an open boat in the lake. Oh, the challenges of a flapper in the Venetian Carnival.
Telita Laura vom Stein, Venetian Carnivals
Joanna Lewis recalled her mother Telita Laura vom Stein, daughter of Walter and Elsie Lucas vom Stein, telling of the Venetian Carnivals celebrated on Landa Lake. In the 1927 carnival, her mother Telita was in an Italian costume in a gondola representing Italy with the carnival theme being “Congress of Nations.” Joanna’s father Anthony Hermans came to the United States in 1929 from the Netherlands. In 1932, for the Venetian Carnival, his mother sent her future daughter-in-law, Telita, a Dutch costume to wear. Romantic memories on Landa Lake.
Children’s Masquerade Ball, 1927
On the 18th of April, the children’s masquerade Ball, the biggest event of the year, was celebrated at Landa Park. All the children gathered at the schoolhouse, where a long parade was started. The band came first, closely followed by the long parade of children. They marched down Main Street and over to the park, where a dance orchestra was waiting for their arrival. The dance hall was filled with happy children who danced and played to their heart’s content. At 10 o’clock the grand march started. The children were partnered and then followed the leader; this continued for about half an hour, the High School students followed in like fashion. After this the children gladly adjourned, having had an excellent day.
Junior-Senior Picnic Dance, 1927
On Friday, April 24, the Junior Class entertained their superiors, the Seniors, with a picnic dance at Landa Park. The ambitious Junior girls furnished the cake and sandwiches, while the boys “footed” the bills for the dance hall and orchestra. The picnic took place at 7 o’clock in one of the pavilions in the park. The merry crowd gathered around the table, upon which the “eats” were now placed, the crowd gathered in the dance hall. Here the Seven Owls Dance Orchestra furnished the delightful music by which the students danced. The entertainment was over at 11:30. All claimed to have had a most enjoyable evening.
Summer Breakfast Cookouts
A favorite Landa Park remembrance of Ruth Jahn Heitkamp was the weekly summer breakfast cookouts she and her friends enjoyed in Landa Park when in their early teens. Members of the group with Ruth were either 1936 or 1937 graduate from NBHS: Florence Windwehen (Eikel), Mary Virginia Kaufman (Brinkley), Ellen Rohde (Watson), Ora Hinman (Becker), Doris Herry (Scheffel), and Genevieve Hinman. Each took her turn as hostess making scrambled eggs and toast for the group. The only exception, Genevieve Hinman, had the family maid, Elsie, do the breakfast when her turn came.
Minneapolis Millers Baseball Spring Training in 1937
The February 7, 1937 edition of the Minneapolis Journal had a layout of pictures featuring Landa Park, stating it was the setting for spring training for the Minneapolis Millers baseball team. How lucky can you get?
This column is based on the book New Braunfels’ Historic Landa Park, Its Springs and Its People by Rosemarie Leissner Gregory and Arlene Krueger Seales. Books may be purchased at the Parks Office in Landa Park. For more information visit www.friendsforlandapark.org
