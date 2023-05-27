I’m a lucky man. Sometimes I forget this, as life twists and turns in directions that I didn’t map out and down paths that I’d have preferred to avoid. Yet when I take a step back, I go back to my original statement: “I’m a lucky man.”
I’m a father of five, a grandfather of three, soon to be four, happily married (at least my wife says I am), and a teacher of many fine young people that will be graduating high school tonight. My parents and my wife’s parents live here in New Braunfels and we all come together on a regular basis to celebrate college graduations, fifth-grade graduations, birthdays, and holidays. I am a lucky man. My wonderful wife bought us tickets to Europe this summer to visit Germany and France as well as tickets to see Bruce Springsteen in concert in Dusseldorf, Germany. A trip of a lifetime! I grew up in the eighties with a dual cassette tape jam box making mix tapes of Springsteen, Dire Straits, and U2 for a young girl. I no longer remember the girl’s name, but I remember the music and am absolutely thrilled with the upcoming concert.
By the way, I enjoy a good German beer and I plan to partake pre and post concert. I am a lucky man. Now I’ve only recounted the good things in my life. I didn’t discuss the negatives (don’t get me started). Sometimes life isn’t easy. Sometimes it seems the cards are stacked against you, or you are the unluckiest SOB on the planet. It’s easy to think in the negative, especially with all the negativity we see on TV, on the internet, and on social media. I fall into that trap myself far too often, but I am a lucky man. I teach high school seniors at NBHS. I see how they are getting ready for their future, taking a leap of faith into the unknown, and accepting a world changing before their very eyes. Their hope for a better tomorrow helps me stay out of the negativity trap, and it helps me remember I’m a lucky man.
Congrats to the seniors of NBHS 2023. I will miss you, but maybe not too much on June 21 when I’m watching Springsteen. I’d encourage all of us to follow Springsteen’s direction and remember, “baby we were born to run.”
