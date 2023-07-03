At a fireworks stand just outside of the New Braunfels city limits, Jose Armendariz and his ten-year-old son stock up on colorful boxes.
The family is eager to celebrate Independence Day with a big barbecue, and buying fireworks is one of their annual traditions.
“We just get a few things, never anything crazy,” Armendariz said. “The kids are happy with sparklers. Our neighbor down the road always puts on a good show, anyways.”
As of Monday, Comal County did not have a burn ban or fireworks restrictions.
But the sale, use and possession of fireworks is illegal inside the New Braunfels city limits.
New Braunfels Police Department spokesperson David Ferguson said the 911 dispatch center is “flooded” with fireworks calls every year on July 4.
“Of course, anytime someone is injured or if there is a fire, call 911 immediately,” Ferguson said. “But in order to keep those emergency lines open for true emergencies, you should refrain from calling 911 for fireworks violations or noise complaints.”
Police and the New Braunfels Fire Department will be patrolling for fireworks violations.
Officers will also be busy responding to traffic accidents and enforcing speeding and DUI laws.
NBPD receives federal Selective Traffic Enforcement Program funding to increase patrols during holidays and big events.
The money is distributed by the Texas Department of Transportation.
“We appreciate the patience of residents as we prioritize those calls of service,” Ferguson said. “We do the best job we can to keep the entire city safe with the resources available to us.”
The City of New Braunfels will have a fireworks show over Landa Park at about 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday night.
The fireworks can be viewed from the park, the Fredericksburg Baseball Fields, Fischer Park, and the Landa Park Golf Course.
Golf course seating will begin at 6 p.m., and the putting greens are off-limits to spectators.
