Next week, New Braunfels will welcome a former Major League Baseball great to the city.
Darryl Strawberry, the eight-time All-Star and three-time World Series champ, will be the keynote speaker at an annual luncheon gala hosted by RecoveryWerks! Friday, April 14.
Strawberry, who has battled with drug addiction, is expected to take the stage and detail his journey to recovery and over 15 years of sobriety.
The event will occur at the McKenna Center at 801 West San Antonio St. from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Strawberry is one of the multiple celebrity speakers RecoveryWerks! has invited to talk about their experiences with addiction. In the past, the group has had former NBA player Chris Herren and former professional skateboarder Brandon Novak come to offer up their stories.
Executive director Debi Dickensheets hopes bringing celebrities to speak will help build awareness in the community of addiction as a disease.
“There’s so many stigmas associated with addiction and substance use disorder,” Dickensheets said. “A lot of the reason why people don’t get help for substance use disorder is because people tend to believe that it’s a moral failing and not a disease… addiction is just like any other disease. It doesn’t discriminate. Everybody’s susceptible.”
Dickensheets also wants the gala to help build awareness about and collect funds for RecoveryWerks!, which assists teens and young adults who are experiencing addiction in finding resources toward recovery.
“We don’t charge for our services,” she added. “Our organization is available for the community. If somebody wants to come out and see what we do, get a tour of our building, and hear about what RecoveryWerks! is all about, give us a call.”
To reach RecoveryWerks! call 830-310-2456.
