It’s been a long week for the Comal Appraisal District, which Friday afternoon released 2022 certified market and taxable values ahead of Monday’s release deadline.
The district, which assesses and certifies values of properties in 34 area taxing jurisdictions, said the totals matched previous forecasts of the largest value increases since it began assessments in 1981. Market values are those before exemptions that result in taxable values entities will use to determine budgets and set tax rates next year.
Interim Chief Appraiser Jeffery Booker said Comal County’s market values went up by 45.35% and taxable values 31.12% higher than in 2021. Market values totaled $48,017,133,873, compared to $33,034,599,239 in 2021, and taxable values totaling $30,860,798,928, compared to $23,536,130,019 last year.
Values were also higher for the city of New Braunfels (36.83% market; 28.47% taxable); New Braunfels ISD (39.72% market; 27.73% taxable) and Comal ISD (46.94% market; 30.49% taxable).
Exact dollar totals were not immediately available for all district taxing entities, which Booker said were being informed via email on Friday and also through certified mail. Tax rates for each entity must be submitted to the Comal County tax assessor-collector and tax office by Sept. 30.
“It was quite busy, as we continued hearing appeals of protests during the process but didn’t hold hearings this past week,” Booker said of the effort to complete 95% of the values required by state law on or before July 25.
The Texas Tax Code gives property owners the right to protest valuations through a CAD process that begins with staffers and continues to the Comal County Appraisal Review Board, or ARB.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.