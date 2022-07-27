The Comal Appraisal District’s lists of 2022 certified values, released last Friday, began going out to 34 taxing entities through certified mail on Monday.
The CAD, which assesses and certifies values of taxable properties used by those taxing jurisdictions, saw market and taxable values rise between 30% and 50%, based on assessments on Jan. 1, 2022.
For the fifth straight year increases were by double digits, with this year’s totals the largest for a single year increases in the CAD’s 41-year history. Eight major CAD entities saw increases surpassing 60%., with four others exceeding increases of more than 50%.
Nationwide values of residential and commercial properties continued to spike over the past year, especially in Texas, in an economic market still reeling from COVID-19 and spikes in construction costs, fuel prices and other inflation.
Despite those issues and out-of-state market influences, most experts project values statewide and in Comal County to continue climbing. Certified values are used to compute budgets and property tax rates set by cities, the county, public school districts, emergency services districts and other taxing entities in the upcoming year.
“We had a lot of public input this year,” said John Tyler, Chairman of the CAD’s six-member operations board. “We really tried to involve our tax liaison officer in educating the public on any potential exemptions, and increase our transparency as part of this process. This also included several community outreach events which the CAD was invited to provide presentations focusing on a variety of topics.”
Comal County market values went up 45.35% and taxable values were up 31.12% compared to 2021. In dollars, market values totaled $48.018 billion, compared to $33.036 billion in 2021, with taxable values totaling $30.861 billion, compared to $23.536 billion last year.
City of New Braunfels market values went up 36.83%, from $10.546 billion to $14.131 billion, with taxable values up 28.47%, from $8.505 billion to $10.927 billion. It was the same for both local public school districts.
New Braunfels ISD market values rose 39.72% (from $7.170 billion to $10.018 billion) and taxable values increased 27.73% ($5.602 billion to $7.155 billion). Comal ISD market values rose 46.94% ($25.656 billion to $37.698 billion), with taxable values up 30.49% ($17.998 billion to $23.486 billion).
Other CAD taxing entities include all or portions of the cities of Bulverde, Fair Oaks Ranch, Garden Ridge, Spring Branch, Schertz and Selma; Comal County’s seven emergency services districts; Canyon Ranch, Johnson Ranch and Meyer Ranch municipal utility districts; Comal County Water Improvement Districts Nos. 1A-1F, 3 and 6; Lake Dunlap and York Creek WIDs, and Boerne and Wimberley ISDs.
Bulverde’s taxable values went up 41.03%; Spring Branch 39.58%; Schertz 29.85%; Selma 42% and Fair Oaks by 22.68%. Garden Ridge’s 14.61% increase was the lowest among last year’s major CAD taxing entities, with Wimberley ISD (60.53%) and Comal County WID 1A (125.83%) among the highest.
Some values were lower than others among all CAD entities, including some whose values are partially within CAD jurisdiction.
Shake up in leadership
Before the CAD mailed appraisal notices to 95,000 owners of 108,000 properties in April, longtime Chief Appraiser Rufino Lozano resigned in the midst of various internal and external investigations into disputes involving pay, benefits and job duties filed by seven employees.
Chris Kudrna, CAD director of operations, served as interim administrator and fielded hundreds of complaints by residential and commercial property owners angered about their assessments and a perceived lack of transparency by the agency.
This year a record 30,466 protests were filed by owners of residential and commercial properties. As of two weeks ago, 12,554 cases were settled with another 17,812 cases pending. Hundreds of hearings are being held by staffers and the CAD’s Appraisal Review Board, which is the last stop before cases proceed to district court.
At Monday’s meeting, CAD board members selected Jeffrey Booker, who was named interim chief appraiser in early May, for the permanent job, pending finalization of a compensation and benefits package, Tyler said.
Many taxing entities are currently setting budgets and tax rates through the Truth-In-Taxation (TNT) process.
In the coming weeks, property owners can see how their CAD assessments impact those processes at the TNT website, comal.truthintaxation.com, where taxpayers can access information on tax rate increases and/or decreases by taxing entities and dates and times of upcoming public hearings.
For more, visit links at the CAD website, www.comalad.org.
