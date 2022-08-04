Comal County’s hospitals haven’t seen a huge spike in heat-related illnesses but have treated their fair share of patients in their emergency departments daily as oppressive temperatures and elevated heat indices become the hallmark of the summer of 2022.
And with school athletics, marching band and other activities gearing up, along with ongoing summer outdoor pursuits, staff members at local facilities say it’s important to prepare and know what to do to keep from suffering from a heat-related illness as the heat wave continues.
According to spokesperson Natalie Gutierrez, medical staff members at Baptist Health System hospitals, including Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels, are seeing patients admitted to their emergency departments with heat-related illnesses daily.
“These include heat exhaustion and heat stroke with symptoms ranging from chest pain to heat rash, dehydration, fatigue, dizziness, confusion, headache, nausea and vomiting, muscle cramps and others,” Gutierrez said. “Cases have continued to increase each summer, with (emergency department) staff seeing them double in 2022 since the summer of 2019.
Resolute Health Hospital urges the community to take safety precautions at all times when spending time outdoors in the heat and dial 9-1-1 in any emergency.”
Gloria Madera, a spokesperson with Christus Health, said that despite the elevated heat this summer, staff at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital — New Braunfels had not seen a recent spike in heat-related illnesses at its emergency room.
“It seems people are taking the heat seriously, which is great,” Madera said. “There is no cool way to sugar coat the sizzle of the south Texas summer sun. If you plan on spending some time outside in the extreme heat, it is important to prepare and know what to do to keep from suffering from heat-related illness.”
Dr. Nicole Malouf, assistant medical director of Resolute’s emergency department, said people who spend time outdoors or have certain conditions could take steps to ward off heat-related illness by prehydrating with water and staying away from alcohol.
“If they know they are going to be out that day or going to Schlitterbahn for the day, they should have an electrolyte drink like Gatorade, something that has salt in it or having a salty breakfast — something that is going to help them retain that water in their body. If you have medical conditions or your doctor has told you to fluid-restrict or restrict your salt, follow that first.”
Heat cramps are the mildest form of illness — caused by fluid and electrolyte loss.
Sweating causes a loss of body salts, which can lead to cramping. These are usually in the form of muscle spasms or pain in the abdomen, arms or legs. Heat cramps are usually the first sign of a more serious condition.
Excessive sweating can also lead to the most common type of heat-related illness: heat exhaustion. It usually happens after sweating out a lot of water and salt. Symptoms include headache, nausea, dizziness, and thirst, a faster heartbeat and cool, clammy skin.
“Be smart about spending time outdoors,” Medera said. “Find the cool spot in the shade, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, take breaks, and avoid extreme physical activity when it is over 90 degrees outside. Elderly patients, those with diabetes, and those on blood pressure and other medications should talk to their primary care physician about necessary precautions when it is dangerously hot outside. Some medications increase the body’s core temperature, putting them at an increased risk for heat injuries.”
Malouf reemphasized drinking water before going outdoors.
“The biggest thing I see, especially in the ER when I talk to people, is people just don’t drink enough water,” Malouf said. “It’s really more than you think. There’s a really easy formula — just take however much you weigh, divide it in half, and that’s how many ounces of water you should be drinking. A person weighing 160 pounds should drink at least 80 ounces of water daily.”
Some heat injuries can appear milder than they actually are, especially if an organ like your kidney is involved and not functioning properly, Madera said.
Act fast if symptoms like heavy sweating, cramps, headache, dizziness or nausea occur. Find the shade or air conditioning and try to normalize the body’s core temperature with cold water on the face and head, a cool shower or bath, or ice packs on the neck and under the arms.
“Knowing how to respond can help prevent heat stroke, which is the most serious heat-related illness,” Medera said. “It occurs when the body can no longer regulate its core temperature. Someone experiencing heat stroke can seem confused, can lose consciousness and even experience hallucinations. Their body stops sweating, and they may feel chills, use slurred speech or have seizures.”
According to National Weather Service forecasters, New Braunfels-area residents will get a bit of a respite this weekend, with daytime temperatures trending slightly lower but still warm into the upper 90s Saturday through Monday, with slight chances of rain generally east of I-35.
Residents should check up on relatives and neighbors with the continuing hot conditions. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
With gusty winds and the relative humidity ranging from 20% to 40% expected this weekend, forecasters also urge residents to exercise care concerning all outdoor activities that could inadvertently cause wildfires.
The Comal County Commissioners Court on Thursday voted to extend the current burn ban and prohibit all outdoor burning in the unincorporated areas of the county for another 90 days due to extreme drought conditions in the county.
The extended burn ban begins at 6 a.m. on August 10.
“There have been some large fires fairly close to us recently and I ask our citizens and visitors to exercise extreme caution to prevent fires in Comal County,” said Fire Marshal Kory Klabunde. “Please have a spotter and a way to extinguish any fires from welding, cutting or other hot work performed outside. Also, please use caution when driving your vehicle. Please check trailer chains so they are not dragging, do not park your vehicle on tall grass, and do not throw cigarettes and other smoldering items out of the vehicle. We are in a severe dry and dangerous situation. Please do your part to protect our county, as well as your and your neighbor’s property.”
Report wildfires quickly to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office.
Guadalupe County is also under a burn ban.
Comal County’s average Keetch-Byram Drought Index, a moisture index used in determining wildfire potential, stood at 749 on Thursday. Guadalupe County’s average drought index was 759.
The drought index ranges from 0 to 800, where a drought index of 0 represents no moisture depletion, and an index of 800 represents absolutely dry conditions.
