Sadly, we scarcely celebrate Thomas Jefferson’s contribution to the freedom of mankind as we should on the Fourth of July. Like all of us, he was an imperfect human to be sure; but his genius still defines what our country should strive to be. Failure to study and honor American revolutionary thought is one key reason we are so deeply in the soup today.
“My God! How little do my countrymen know what precious blessings they are in possession of, and which no other people on earth enjoy!”
— Thomas Jefferson
He was referring to the unprecedented liberty that was the founding objective of the country.
No doubt the inalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness were initially denied to our indigenous and enslaved brothers and sisters, and no doubt the white established majority treated every wave of immigrants with less than open arms. Those were and are the weaknesses of humankind when formed into identity groups.
Fixing those weaknesses requires something different than an intensified war between highly politicized identity groups. It requires the love we learned from Jesus to be applied at the individual level.
But the ideals of the founders, most especially the commitment to individual liberties, must be maintained in order for this nation to be worth fighting for.
