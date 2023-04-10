New Braunfels (10-12-2 overall, 5-4 in district) dropped its first district series of the season, falling to San Marcos 4-2 Saturday.
First baseman Cade Minus, catcher Clayton Namken and Luke Alley each had one hit. Namken and shortstop David Chandler each had one run. Minus and Luke Alley each had one RBI.
Pitcher Matt Netardus took the loss, playing through four innings, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out five and walking two.
The Unicorns will host Judson at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at New Braunfels High School.
Unicorns fall to Clemens 8-5
SCHERTZ — In the second matchup between the two teams, New Braunfels softball (15-13 overall, 5-3 in District 27-6A) fell to Clemens 8-5 Saturday afternoon.
Sophomore catcher Aubrey Myer led the squad with three hits, two RBIs and one run. Junior first base Grace Simons had two hits and led the team with two runs. Sophomore left fielder Mikayla Wilson had two RBIs.
Junior pitcher Mackenzie Gaspard allowed 11 hits and eight runs (seven earned), walking two batters and striking out two.
The Unicorns will host San Marcos at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at New Braunfels High School.
