Smithson Valley baseball swept past Hays 2-0 in the first round of the playoffs last week.
The Rangers picked up wins of 7-2 and 10-3, capturing their third straight bi-district title.
In game one, the team held a 2-0 lead through most of the matchup before scoring four more in the top of the sixth for a 6-0 cushion.
Senior Seve Martinez was 2-3 from the plate, hitting a homer with two runs. Junior right fielder/pitcher Zach Gingrich was 2-4, with a triple and two RBIs. Senior shortstop David De Hoyos was 1-2 with an RBI, a run and one stolen base.
Senior Jackson Elizondo picked up the win from the mound through six innings, striking out 10 batters while only allowing two hits, two runs and four walks.
In game two, the Rangers trailed 2-1 early in the ballgame, but they took over in the bottom of the second with five innings. They closed the game, scoring four runs in the next three innings.
Elizondo was 1-3, hitting a double with two runs. Senior catcher Ethan Gonzalez was 1-3 with two RBIs. De Hoyos scored two runs and stole one base.
The Rangers will face South San Antonio in the area round in a best-of-three series. Game one is at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11 at Northside ISD Field No. 2 in San Antonio. Game two is at 6 p.m. Friday, May 12 at South San High School. If game three is needed, it will be at 11 a.m. at Northeast Sports Park.
