SEGUIN — In its regional matchup, Smithson Valley defeated high-powered Fulshear 31-13 Friday.
Despite the atypical afternoon start, the Rangers (12-1 overall, 7-0 in district) continued business as usual, winning all three phases of the ball and slowing down the Chargers’ offense, which came into the game averaging 512.5 yards and 42.8 points per game.
The Rangers’ defense started hot as the unit forced and recovered a fumble on the Chargers’ first possession. With good field position, the offense got their first score as senior quarterback Chase Senelick threw a completion to Cole Freund across the field for a 32-yard touchdown.
The Chargers’ next drive ended with a similar fate, as they threw an interception to Smithson Valley junior cornerback Jackson Duffey.
The Rangers set up for a 30-yard field goal but hooked it left as Smithson Valley failing to capitalize on the turnover despite starting inside the red zone.
The Chargers also struggled on special teams, as their first punt of the game only going for 5 yards. The Rangers could not capitalize on that opportunity either, as Senelick threw his first interception of the season on the ensuing drive.
The Rangers’ defense continued to pile on early in the second quarter as senior safety David De Hoyos sacked senior quarterback Parker Williams, forcing a punt. A big return by senior running Brayden Bafidis put the team in positive field position.
This time, the offense delivered as Senelick threw a screen to freshman wide receiver Quentin Sampson, which he ran in for a 37-yard touchdown, giving Smithson Valley a 14-0 lead.
The Rangers’ defense got their third takeaway of the game as junior defensive tackle Jaxson Maynard recovered a fumble. The offense responded quickly as Senelick found senior wide receiver T.J. Hunt in the middle of the field for a 58-yard touchdown.
Down 21-0, the Chargers answered with a 16-play drive, leading to an 8-yard touchdown run by senior running back Calvin Hunter. They failed to convert on the 2-point attempt, leaving the score at 21-6 going into halftime.
The Chargers carried that momentum into the third quarter as junior running back Davion Godley ran for a 48-yard touchdown. This time they converted on the 2-point try, but an illegal man downfield penalty brought the play back 5 yards, forcing the Chargers to kick and bringing the score to 21-13.
Senelick hit senior wide receiver Kyler Clarke for a 34-yard pass on the following drive before running in a 31-yard quarterback keeper up the middle for a touchdown, which resulted in a 28-13 lead.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Rangers ran a similar play, but this time Senelick had to come out of the game with an apparent injury. Junior Ryland Walker took the reins for the remainder of the contest.
They finished the drive with a 43-yard field goal from junior kicker/punter Clayton Amaya, bringing the score to 31-13.
The Chargers’ firepower dwindled out in the period as senior defensive end McLain Garrett had two crucial sacks on two separate possessions, forcing the Chargers to go back 12 and 6 yards.
The effort allowed the Rangers to run out the game’s final minutes.
With a regional title locked up, the Rangers will move on to the quarterfinals against either College Station or Georgetown.
