CEDAR CREEK — In the area round of the Class 5A-I playoffs, Smithson Valley defeated Manvel 38-28 Friday night.
The win gives the Rangers (11-1 overall, 7-0 in district) a berth in the regional round for the first time since 2015.
Despite having trouble slowing down the Mavericks’ offense, the Rangers prevailed thanks to three turnovers and formidable special teams.
Manvel started the contest strong, getting inside the Rangers’ 30-yard line on its first two possessions, but could not capitalize, as those drives ended in an interception by senior linebacker Laine Richard and a failed fourth-down attempt.
The Rangers got on the board midway through the second quarter, as junior kicker Clayton Amaya hit a 36-yard field goal.
On the Mavericks’ next possession, they started at their 1-yard line. Still, it did not matter as senior quarterback Kaeden Smith hit senior wide receiver Joseph Paddio for 33 yards and ran for a 52-yard rushing touchdown with 3:27 in the second quarter.
The Rangers answered with a 98-yard kick return touchdown from senior wide receiver Kyler Clarke, giving them a 10-7 lead at halftime.
At the start of the second half, Manvel received the kickoff but muffed the return, giving Smithson Valley possession at the opposing 5-yard line. Junior running back Doug Lantz scored a touchdown to give the Rangers a two-score lead at 17-7.
Less than 20 seconds later, Smith got his second rushing touchdown of the night, this one for 53 yards. He was not finished, as he ran for a 29-yard touchdown on the following drive, giving the Mavericks a 21-17 lead midway through the third quarter.
The Rangers responded on the next offensive play as senior quarterback Chase Senelick threw a quick screen out to Clarke, who ran it for a 78-yard touchdown, closing the quarter up 24-21.
Down a score, the Mavericks’ next drives ended in a pick to senior safety David De Hoyos and a blocked punt. The Rangers came back with a rushing touchdown from Lantz.
The Mavericks followed with a passing touchdown from Smith to senior wide receiver Javhari Taylor, bringing it to 31-28 with 2:39 left in the game.
They tried an onside kick but failed as the ball bounced out of bounds.
The Rangers sealed the victory with a 41-yard touchdown run from De Hoyos, bringing the final score to 38-28.
The Rangers will face Fulshear at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at Matador Stadium in Seguin.
