BROWNSVILLE — For Smithson Valley girls soccer, last weekend was historic.
Knotted up at 0-0 on Saturday, junior defender Wrilyn Shippey sent the Rangers past McCallen for a Class 5A-II Region IV championship, scoring on a free kick from distance with just over two and a half minutes left in regulation.
Continuing on its magical run, the Rangers are making their first-ever state tournament trip while sporting a perfect 27-0 overall record.
The Rangers took care of business in two contests, defeating McCallen Memorial 6-0 in the regional semifinal Friday afternoon before edging past McCallen in the region final the following morning 1-0.
Against the Mustangs, senior forward Sabrina Taber led the Rangers with two goals. Senior forward Malia Thalman, freshman midfielder Morgan Heintz, senior forward Jasmin Dominguez and senior midfielder Aura Reyes Lopez each scored one goal.
Taber also provided a team-high three assists, followed by Thalman and senior defenders Kaili Castillo and Valerie Mendez with one each.
Senior goalkeeper Jacy White played 60 minutes, allowing zero goals and grabbing one save. Senior Abby Thompson played 20 minutes, allowing no goals and getting one save.
Against McCallen, Shippey scored the lone goal in the contest. White played the full 80 minutes, not allowing a single goal and grabbing two saves.
The Rangers will face Grapevine at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 13 at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.
Davenport falls in region final
CORPUS CHRISTI — Davenport girls soccer saw its historic season end, falling in the Class 4A-II region final against Boerne 1-0 Saturday.
After defeating Corpus Christi London 2-1 in the regional semis on Friday, the Wolves lost to their District 27-4A rival, the Greyhounds.
The Wolves finish the year 23-6-2 overall, second in District 27-4A (9-2-1), won their second straight bi-district title and area titles and ended as regional finalists for the first time in program history.
