After a historic 2023 season, Smithson Valley’s journey came to an end at the state semifinals Thursday.
In their first-ever state tournament appearance, the Rangers fell to Grapevine in a 2-1 overtime loss, marking the lone blemish in their now 27-1 run.
Although the Rangers held a 1-0 lead for most of the contest, the Mustangs took control of possession in the second half and the extra period, taking 10 shots in that span and scoring two goals for the win.
The Rangers came out of the gate on fire as senior forward Sabrina Taber scored a goal in the first 29 seconds of the match off an assist from senior forward Malia Thalman.
Riding on the early momentum, Smithson Valley kept the pressure on the Mustangs for most of the first half, outshooting their opponents 6-4 at the break.
Grapevine ultimately rallied, preventing the Rangers from getting many good looks on offense and forcing them to defend their own goal for the remainder of the game.
Grapevine senior forward Theresa McCullough led the offensive charge, tying the game 1-1 with a goal in the 68th minute.
Eager to end the game in regulation, Taber took the ball downfield with six seconds on the clock, but her shot was blocked. It was the Rangers’ final attempt of the match.
In the extra period, McCullough struck again in the 85th minute, crossing past a Rangers defender and scoring in the high right corner of the net for the 2-1 lead and the eventual victory.
The Mustangs took 14 shots, seven of which were on goal, compared to the Rangers’ eight shots, with three on goal. McCullough alone had eight shots with five shots on goal.
Along with her one goal, Taber had four shots in the game. Senior forward Jasmin Dominguez hit three shots with one on goal.
Senior goalkeeper Jacy White played nearly the entirety of the 100-minute-contest, grabbing four saves and allowing two goals.
The Rangers finish the year with a 27-1 overall record as district champions (13-0 in District 26-5A), Class 5A Region IV champions and state semifinalists.
