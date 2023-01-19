SPRING BRANCH — On Tuesday, Smithson Valley girls basketball fell to Tivy 54-16 at home.
The contest was a rematch of a Dec. 13, 2022, game, where the Antlers defeated the Rangers 50-41. This time the Rangers could not replicate that level of competition.
The Rangers (10-18 overall, 2-5 in district) now sit in sixth place in District 26-5A standings, having lost three straight games.
They will head on the road to play Seguin for the second time this season at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at Seguin High School.
Rangers boys hoops suffers 57-42 road loss
KERRVILLE — After a thrilling overtime win over Pieper, Smithson Valley boys basketball fell to Tivy 57-42 on the road.
The Rangers (4-16 overall, 2-4 in district) are now tied for fifth in District 26-5A standings with Seguin.
They will host the Matadors at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at Smithson Valley High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.