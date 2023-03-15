SAN ANTONIO — For the third straight season, Smithson Valley girls soccer will sit atop the district standings unbeaten.
The Rangers (22-0 overall) capped off its strong regular season with a 5-3 win over Pieper on the road Tuesday night. The victory solidified the squad’s third straight district championship after the team went 12-0-2 in 2021, 14-0 in 2022 and 14-0 again this season.
Sitting on a 22-match win streak this season, the Rangers have not lost a district contest since Feb. 25, 2020.
Against the Warriors, Smithson Valley senior forward Sabrina Taber and senior midfielder Arianna Monnin each scored two goals. Junior forward Alex Smithwick provided one goal.
Monnin provided the bulk of assists with two. Taber and senior defenders Kaili Castillo and Emmy Lambson each had one assist.
Senior goalkeeper Jacy White played the full 80 minutes, allowing three first-half goals and grabbing two saves.
This was the Rangers’ second win over district runner-up Pieper.
With the postseason looming, the Rangers will face the No. 4 seed from District 25-5A Liberty Hill in the bi-district round of the UIL playoffs.
