SAN ANTONIO — At the Region IV-5A track and field meet, Smithson Valley dominated across the board in the competition.
As a team, the Ranger girls were the regional champions, while the boys finished as runners-up.
The Rangers dominated in the relays. The boys 4x400 relay team of Freddie Dubose, Arthur Breault, Jalen Davis and Elijah Hudson took first place in the event with a time of 3:18.87.
The girls 4x200 team (Alyssa Jones, Jacquelyn Rolle, Jatorie Mobley and Favour Udiji) and 4x400 team (Jones, Udiji, Mia Perez and Jazmyn Singh) both placed first.
Individually, Jones was the region champion in the girls 200-meter with a time of 23.78, a new school record, and the long jump with a distance of 19 feet and two inches.
Singh took home the gold in the girls 400-meter, finishing the race in 56.51 seconds.
In the boys 400-meter, the Rangers took the top three spots. Dubose was first (49.97), followed by Breault (50.05) and Kevin Udiji. Dubose and Breault advance to state.
Ella Pickron was second in the girls pole vault, clearing 11 feet. Jaxson Maynard placed second in the boys discus with a personal best of 172 feet and one inch.
Perez was second in the girls 800 meters (2:21.41) and sixth in the 1,600 meters (5:21.37).
In the girls 100-meter hurdles, Maycee Moody (15.06) and Zada Zimmerman (15.17) were fifth and sixth, respectively.
Madisyn Maley was fifth in the girls discus with a distance of 122 feet and eight inches.
Jahirey Calais was fourth in the boys 100-meter (10.72) and 200-meter (21.78). Haven Johansen (14.90) was in sixth place in the boys 110-meter hurdles.
Brody Day cleared 13 feet and six inches in the boys pole vault for a sixth-place finish. Gavin Garcia placed eighth in the boys shot put with a distance of 49 feet and 4.75 inches.
In the boys 3200-meter, Bradyn Youngdahl finished in 14th place with a time of 10:14.85.
The state meet is on Friday, May 12 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
