In their first matchup of the season, Smithson Valley girls basketball defeated Canyon in a 66-44 blowout.
Although the Cougars (3-15 overall, 2-3 in district) made multiple attempts to get back in the contest, the Rangers’ (10-15 overall, 2-2 in district) early offensive push and smothering defense throughout the game stalled their Comal ISD rival’s momentum.
Smithson Valley held a 38-19 lead at halftime, but the Cougars responded with a 10-4 run, cutting the gap to 42-29 with 2:16 in the third. The Rangers took over the driver’s seat, extending their lead by as much as 27 late in the fourth, solidifying the win.
Rangers’ sophomore point guard Mia Perez put on a clinic, scoring in the paint, from beyond the arc, and in transition, totaling 31 points.
Senior point guard Emery Black led the Cougars with 16 points.
Both teams will rematch at the end of the month Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Smithson Valley High School in Spring Branch.
Both teams will be back on the court Tuesday, Jan. 10. Canyon will head on the road to play Seguin at 6:30 p.m. at Seguin High School, while Smithson Valley will host Boerne-Champion at home at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.