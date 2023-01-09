SPRING BRANCH — After suffering six straight losses, Smithson Valley got its first win in nearly a month against Canyon Friday night.
The 71-64 victory gives the Rangers (3-14 overall, 1-2 in district) their first win since beating MacArthur on Dec. 9, 2022. The Cougars (6-18 overall, 0-3 in district) are on a three-game losing streak, having yet to win a district contest.
The Rangers came out of the gate ahead by a decent margin, up 19-7 to end the first quarter, while the Cougars needed help to generate any offense.
The Cougars cut the lead to 29-23 at halftime, but the Rangers held firm through a high-scoring second half for the win.
Two Rangers took the most considerable scoring load, each putting up over 20 points. Senior Ethan Ortiz led Smithson Valley with 24 points, seconded by senior Carson Diamond with 23. Senior shooting guard Josh Hines scored five points.
Junior shooting guard Gavin Londrie scored nine points, followed by junior small forward Jake Goode with eight.
The Rangers and the Cougars will be back on the court Tuesday, Jan. 10. Smithson Valley will head on the road to play Boerne-Champion High School in Boerne at 6:30 p.m., while Canyon will host Seguin in the Cougar Den at 6:30 p.m.
