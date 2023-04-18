After competing in its first-ever state tournament last week, Smithson Valley girls soccer is raking in the postseason honors.
Twelve Rangers were recognized by District 26-5A.
Senior Malia Thalman was the district’s Forward of the Year, senior Arianna Monnin won Midfielder of the Year and junior Wrilyn Shippey was the Defender of the Year.
Joining the trio, senior goalkeeper Jacy White and senior forwards Sabrina Taber and Jasmin Dominguez were first team all-district selections.
Freshman midfielder Morgan Heintz and senior defenders Kaili Castillo and Emmy Lambson made second team all-district.
Senior defender Valerie Mendez and the midfielder duo of senior Emma Siebold and junior Jordan Todd were honorable mentions.
The Rangers finished the season 27-1 overall, winning the Class 5A Region IV title and ending as state semifinalists. The team was also 13-0 in District 26-5A, grabbing its third straight district championship.
Eight Cougars earn all-district awards
With the conclusion of yet another solid season, Canyon girls soccer had eight players earn recognition from District 26-5A.
Senior midfielder Sienna Garcia, senior forward Georgianna Slanina-Wertz and senior defender Kaylee Shikoski made first team all-district.
Sophomore Lilah Dupree and sophomore goalkeeper Isabella Moczygemba were second team all-district selections.
Junior midfielder Kailee Meyer, junior defender Shannon Best and senior defender Taylor Crull got honorable mention.
Canyon finished 20-6 overall, grabbing second place in district, and ending as regional quarterfinalists.
