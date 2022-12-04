PFLUGERVILLE — Smithson Valley’s 2022 campaign came to an end Saturday as it lost to College Station in a heartbreaking 26-21 defeat in the state quarterfinals.
Despite having the ball near the end zone in the final minute of play, the Rangers could not capitalize on the opportunity, getting stuffed on the game’s final play.
The exciting contest had an emotional ending as the Cougars’ players stormed the field in elation, and the Rangers dropped to the ground in tears.
One of those distraught Rangers was head coach Larry Hill, who concluded his 30th season by squatting down and grabbing his head in frustration, reliving past losses.
“We’ve lost in the last game on the last play two times, and this is similar,” Hill said.
The Rangers end the year with a 12-2 overall record (7-0 in district) and a District 12-5A-I championship while making their first state quarterfinal appearance since 2015.
In this contest, junior quarterback Ryland Walker got the start over senior Chase Senelick, who was suited up on the sideline. Senelick suffered an injury in the team’s last game against Fulshear in the fourth quarter and did not return.
The Cougars had a strong start as sophomore running back Aydan Martinez-Brown got the ball seven times on their first drive, including a 34-yard run that set up a goal-line touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
Walker completed his first three passes of the game. Still, the drive was cut short as the Rangers fumbled the ball, leaving College Station senior cornerback Isiah Pennygraph to recover it.
The Cougars turned the takeaway into a 26-yard field goal and a 10-0 lead.
Smithson Valley responded quickly as senior running back Brayden Bafidis returned the ensuing kickoff for 51 yards. A 31-yard completion from Walker to senior wide receiver T.J. Hunt set up Bafidis for a 5-yard touchdown run, making it a 10-7 game at the end of the first quarter.
The Rangers took the lead 14-10 midway through the second quarter as a pass interference call on the Cougars and a 29-yard connection from Walker senior wide receiver Kyler Clarke set up junior running back Doug Lantz for a 3-yard touchdown.
A fumble recovery by senior safety/running back David De Hoyos set the Rangers up to pile on, but they could not capitalize on the turnover.
The Cougars made them pay as junior quarterback Arrington Maiden found sophomore wideout Jackson Verdugo for 74 yards through busted coverage, going up 17-14 with 1:09 left in the first half.
Instead of running out the clock to end the half, the Rangers chose to pass the ball, hoping to put points on the board. The strategy did not pan out, going three and out in 19 seconds.
The Cougars took over at their 48-yard line with 0:37 on the clock. On their third play, Maiden completed a 37-yard completion down the middle of the field to Martinez-Brown. They scored on the next play off a short touchdown pass to sophomore tight end Xavier Vela. The possession took them 23 seconds.
A botched snap on the point-after attempt kept the score at 23-14 going into halftime. Smithson Valley allowed two touchdowns in 55 seconds.
“First half, we gave up too many explosives and didn’t create enough,” Hill said. “That’s why we were down.”
Despite getting the ball to start the third quarter, the Rangers’ misfortune continued as they threw an interception. However, the defense stepped up, preventing College Station from getting a first down, leaving it to kick a 30-yard field goal and extend its lead to 26-14.
The Rangers followed up with a 12-play possession that took 6:55 off the clock, but they failed to convert on a fourth-and-7 attempt, leaving them without points.
The defense stepped up again as the unit held the Cougars’ offense to a pair of three-and-out drives.
The Rangers made it a one-score ballgame, 26-21, midway through the fourth. They handed the ball off to De Hoyos six times during the drive, including a 21-yard run and a 6-yard touchdown.
The defense stepped up again, forcing the Cougars to go three-and-out for a third straight possession. The offense could not make much of the opportunity, electing to punt with just over three minutes remaining.
The Cougars managed to run down the clock to 0:50, forcing Smithson Valley to call all three of its timeouts. They set up to punt on fourth and 16, but the Cougars’ punter dropped the ball on the attempt and fell to recover the fumble.
This mistake gave the Rangers the ball 4 yards away from the end zone with 0:44 left on the clock.
Despite the break, the offense moved backward on their first play as Walker was sacked for a 5-yard loss. Forced to stop the clock, they spiked the ball, making it third down.
On the next play, De Hoyos was tackled by his facemask. The penalty moved the ball up to the 6-yard line and gave the Rangers a fresh set of downs.
Walker threw an incompletion on the next play intended for Hunt and completed a slant pattern to Clarke, downing the ball at the 1-yard line. The Rangers spiked it, leaving them only 0:02 on the clock at the 1-yard line.
They had one play left and chose to hand it off to De Hoyos, but he was stuffed, ending the game and the Rangers’ season.
“You can’t be any more proud of a team than I have,” Hill said. “That doesn’t have anything to do with losing today. That doesn’t have anything to do with winning the previous 12… You earn that. The scoreboard doesn’t change that, one way or the other.”
