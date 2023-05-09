In the second round of the softball playoffs, Smithson Valley swept San Antonio Southside in a three-game series, 2-0.
The Rangers (24-14 overall) captured the area title, defeating the Cardinals 2-1 on Thursday and 5-3 on Friday.
The team seized the game-one victory as Taitum Layton scored on a fielding error in the bottom of the ninth.
Third baseman Ciara Gonzalez was 2-4 at the plate. Pitcher Arianna Capek was 2-4 at bat with an RBI.
Capek also grabbed the win in the circle, pitching a complete game with five strikeouts while allowing five hits and one run.
With a 1-0 lead in hand, the Rangers looked to capture the series in game two. They held a 2-1 lead through four innings before scoring three runs in the top of the sixth, creating enough cushion for the win.
Gonzalez was 2-3, hitting a double, scoring one run and stealing a base. Catcher Zoey Allison was 1-3 with a homer, two RBIs and one run. Right fielder Clarey Haese was 1-2 with an RBI.
Pitcher Madaline Haun allowed three hits, three runs (one run) and two walks while striking out three batters through seven innings.
The Rangers will face South San Antonio in the regional quarterfinals in a best-of-three series starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11. Game two is at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 12 and game three, if needed, will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, May 13. All three contests are at Marion High School.
