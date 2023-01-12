BOERNE — Smithson Valley boys basketball suffered its third district loss of the season to Boerne-Champion Tuesday in a 68-44 blowout.
The Rangers (3-15 overall, 1-3 in district) kept the game within single digits at halftime, 37-29, but the Chargers went on an 18-4 tear in the third quarter, leading to the win.
Junior small forward Jake Goode led the Rangers in scoring with 10 points (4-7 FG), followed by junior shooting guard Gavin Londrie with nine points (4-8 FG).
Senior small forward Kaleb Stephens (2-3 FG) and junior shooting guard Jason Cruz (2-5 FG) each finished with seven points.
Smithson Valley will rematch against the Chargers next month Friday, Feb. 3 at home.
The Rangers will host Pieper at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 at Smithson Valley High School in Spring Branch.
Chargers beat SV in 55-54 bout
SPRING BRANCH — After defeating Canyon last week, Smithson Valley girls basketball fell to Boerne-Champion 55-54 on Tuesday.
Nearing the midway point of district play, the Rangers (10-16 overall, 2-3 in district) have lost three of their last four games.
In this contest, the Rangers trailed 43-35 through three quarters. They made comeback attempt in final quarter, outscoring the Chargers 19-12, but they were one point shy of the win.
Junior point guard Heavyn Carter led the Rangers with 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 3PT), seconded by sophomore point guard Mia Perez with 13 points with team-highs in assists (five) and steals (three). Junior power forward Allison Howe had nine points followed by junior Izzy White with eight and a team-high five rebounds (three offensive).
They will rematch against the Chargers on the road Friday, Feb. 3. Until then, the Rangers will head on the road to face Pieper at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 in San Antonio.
