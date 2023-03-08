In a battle between two top-seeded teams in District 26-5A, Smithson Valley girls soccer defeated Canyon 2-0 Tuesday night.
With the win, the Rangers stay undefeated with a 20-0 record on the year and are No.1 in the district (12-0). The Cougars are now 16-5 overall, dropping to third place (9-3) in district standings behind Pieper.
The contest was a rematch of a Feb. 10 contest, in which the Rangers won 1-0 — their lowest-scoring game of the season — at home. This time around, the Cougars played host.
Despite the home-field advantage, Canyon could not stop Smithson Valley from dominating possession for most of the first half. The Rangers took three shots in the first 12 minutes, but Canyon junior goalkeeper Mahlia Rivera saved all three attempts.
The Cougars showed more offensive fortitude later in the period, taking two back-to-back shot attempts in the 24th minute. Smithson Valley senior goalkeeper Jacy White saved both.
The first half remained with both teams tied 0-0. The Rangers took four shots in the period, while the Cougars got off three.
The Rangers finally got on the board with 22 minutes left in the contest as senior forward Sabrina Taber found senior midfielder Arianna Monnin for the goal.
In the 63rd minute, the Rangers struck again; this time, Taber made an arcing 24-yard shot into the far corner of the goal. Senior forward Malia Thalman provided the assist on the score.
The Rangers’ defense continued to hold firm, preventing any shots on goal and earning their 17th shutout victory this season.
White held down the fort for the full 80 minutes, grabbing three saves and allowing no goals.
The Rangers will head back home to face Boerne-Champion. Both teams met on Feb. 14, with Smithson Valley winning a challenging 4-3 matchup. Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m. Friday, March 10 at Ranger Stadium in Spring Branch.
The Cougars will end their week on the road at Seguin. In their Feb. 14 meeting, the Cougars beat up the Matadors in a 10-0 rout. Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m. Friday, March 10 at Seguin High School.
