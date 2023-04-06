SAN ANTONIO — In its first game of a two-game series, Smithson Valley defeated Veterans Memorial in a 5-0 Tuesday night.
With the win, the Rangers improved to 6-1 in District 26-5A play, tied for first place with Pieper and Canyon in the league standings.
In the contest, Zach Gingrich went 1-3, hitting a two-run home run, and Seve Martinez hit a solo homer.
Pitcher Jackson Elizondo got the win on the mound through six innings, allowing one hit and striking out 11 batters.
Both teams will finish out the series at 11 a.m. Friday, April 7 at Marion High School in Marion.
Rangers fall to Seguin 4-3
SEGUIN — In its second matchup against one another this season, Smithson Valley softball fell 4-3 to Seguin Tuesday night.
The loss evens out the season series 1-1, as the Rangers (15-12 overall, 7-2 in district) dropped their second district game this year. The team is two games behind Canyon (9-0 in district) for first place in District 26-5A standings.
Bri Orona led the team with two hits. Arianna Capek had two RBIs, and Zoey Allison hit the game’s lone home run with a solo shot.
Allison, Bianca Shoquist and Taitum Layton each scored one run.
Capek picked up the loss on the mound, pitching through 2 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and four runs (three earned) while striking out two batters.
Madaline Haun pitched through 3 2/3 innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs, while striking out 10 batters.
The Rangers will play Wagner to close out their week. Game time is at 11 a.m. Friday, April 7 at Marion High School in Marion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.