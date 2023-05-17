MARION — For the first time since 2012, Smithson Valley softball is advancing to the regional semifinals.
The Rangers (26-15 overall) defeated South San Antonio in a three-game series 2-1 this past weekend. They won game one in a 10-0 blowout, fell the following day in a tight 5-4 contest and grabbed game three in a 6-0 shutout.
In game one, the Rangers led 2-0 midway through the sixth before exploding in the bottom of the inning with eight runs, grabbing a run-rule victory.
Pitcher Arianna Capek picked up the win in the circle with four strikeouts, and shortstop Abby Brand was 2-4 with two RBIs, a double and a triple.
In game two, the Rangers led 4-3 midway through the sixth before the Bobcats scored two runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 5-4 lead.
At the top of the seventh, Smithson Valley had a runner in scoring position at second with only one out, but the next two batters struck out, tying the series 1-1.
The Rangers got back on their feet in game three as Capek picked up the shutout win, only allowing four hits while striking out eight batters. Center fielder Bianca Shoquist was 2-2 with two RBIs and two runs.
The Rangers will take on Mercedes in round four of the playoffs in another best-of-three series starting at 7 p.m. Friday, May 19. Game two is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Game three, if needed, will follow directly after. All games will be at Southwest High School in San Antonio.
