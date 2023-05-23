SAN ANTONIO — For the first time since 2012, Smithson Valley softball is headed to the regional finals.
The Rangers (28-16 overall) took down Mercedes in the three-game series, 2-1, in the regional semifinals last week.
Mercedes took game one 3-2 Thursday before Smithson Valley bounced back with an 11-1 win Friday and a 4-0 shutout Saturday.
Now, the Rangers will take on rival and District 26-5A champion Canyon (29-0 overall) in the Region IV-5A final to end the week. In their last two meetings earlier this season, the Cougars won both, 7-0 on March 21 and a close 2-1 contest on April 14.
In the series opener, both squads were tied 1-1 through three innings, but the Tigers responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth for a 3-1 lead.
The Rangers scored one run in the top of the sixth but could not complete the comeback.
However, they flipped the script in game two, getting an 8-0 lead through two innings. The Tigers finally got on the board in the top of the fourth, but the Rangers scored three more runs for the win.
Madaline Haun was 3-3 with a home run, three RBIs and a double. Bianca Shoquist was 3-4 with two RBIs.
Haun picked up the win in the circle striking out nine batters through six innings, only allowing one run.
With the series tied 1-1, the Rangers had another strong outing in game three. Neither team scored midway through the fifth, but the Rangers broke through with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and another two in the bottom of the sixth.
Zoey Allison was 1-3 hitting the only homer of the game. Clarey Haese was 2-3 with an RBI. Brianna Orona was 1-2 with an RBI.
Arianna Capek picked up the win in the circle through seven innings, striking out 10 batters in the game, only allowing two runs.
The regional final series will occur at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio. Game one will be at 7 p.m. Friday, May 26. Game two will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 27 and if needed, game three will directly follow.
