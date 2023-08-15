Randy Leifeste

Randall Ray Leifeste, 66, passed away on August 12, 2023 at his home in San Marcos, Texas. His family deeply grieves the loss of our beloved Randy, but are comforted to know that his joy was complete when he saw his Lord Jesus face to face.

Randy was born June 20, 1957 in New Braunfels, Texas to Maurice Leifeste and Beth (Leifeste) Alm. He joined older brother, David, and the family was later completed by the arrival of his younger brother, Brian.

Randy was a 1975 graduate of New Braunfels High School and proud member of the NBHS Unicorn Band. He then attended college at Texas Tech University where he was a member of the Goin’ Band from Raiderland. After graduation in 1979, Randy pursued a career in music education, directing bands and teaching students of all ages across the state of Texas, including serving at Mason High School, Lufkin Junior High East, director of bands at Smithson Valley High School and director of music at New Braunfels High School. After retiring from public education, Randy served as the director of fine arts at San Marcos Academy. He recently retired from full time teaching but continued to teach private lessons to brass players, served as a judge at band contests, and shared his four decades of experience with local band programs. While he loved working with students of all ages, his heart was with his beginner band kids. Mr. Leifeste inspired his students to have an appreciation of music and performance while remembering to have fun.

Randy was an active member of First United Methodist Church-San Marcos. A talented vocalist and musician, Randy, led and accompanied by his favorite pianist, his wife Jody, shared his strong tenor voice with their church community, as well as at performances with the New Braunfels Community Chorale. He recently discovered pickleball and spent many mornings on the court with his pickleball friends. Randy also loved feeding his deer, creating woodwork art for his loved ones, watching college football and cheering for the Houston Astros and San Antonio Missions. He was fascinated by genealogy and Leifeste family history, and he served as our resident historian, maintaining an extensive collection of family photographs from multiple generations. Randy was deeply rooted in his family’s generational home in Mason County, Texas, and enjoyed spending time on the ranch on the Llano River, sharing stories of his childhood and making new memories with his children and grandchildren.

Randy is preceded in death by his parents, Maurice Leifeste and Beth and David Clarence “D.C.” Alm, brother, David Leifeste, son, Nick Leifeste, infant son, Christopher Neil Leifeste, and beloved uncle and aunt, Calvin and Marian Leifeste. His survivors include his devoted wife, Jody Bagley, brother Brian Leifeste and his wife, Sallie, daughters Susan Espensen and husband, Jeff, Keri Nash and husband, Chris, Heather Harrison and partner Wendell Smith, and Lindsay Balez and husband, Tommy. Mourning the loss of their Papa are Randy’s treasured grandchildren: Emma, Brady and Eden Espensen, Ella and Caleb Nash, Cameron and Spencer Harrison, Ethan Schuesner, Tristan Leifeste, and Kate, Brooke, Emily and Luke Balez. He will also be missed by his extended family, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and his cherished friends and former students.

Randy’s Celebration of Life and Resurrection will be held at First United Methodist Church-San Marcos, on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 2pm. For those unable to attend, a recording will be made available through the church’s YouTube channel.

The family will have a private interment at Art West Cemetery in Art, Texas at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nick and Randy Leifeste Memorial Scholarship Fund held at the New Braunfels Community Foundation.