Randy E. Kerlick, of Seguin, TX passed peacefully away at the age of 70 on Wednesday, March 8th 2023 in Seguin, TX. He was born on June 17, 1952 in Montgomery, AL.
Randy (affectionately known as Pops) wen to school in New Braunfels. He loved working and riding on motorcycles in his early 20s. He had his own motorcycle shop for a few years. Unfortunately, his hobby didn’t pay the bills . He married Susan Mellor and had a son, Conan Kerlick and started working for a construction company. This was the start of his 40 + years of being a brick Mason. Later he married his wife Judie Talbott Kerlick and had a son Wes Kerlick.
Pops liked to hunt but he loved to bass fish. He had his bait and tackle shop for 4 years called Tournament Tackle and started a bass club. His favorite local lake to fish was Meadow Lake which he and Judie later purchased a home on. Pops loved throwing parties or BBQs and being surrounded by family and friends. This usually involved a game of horseshoes, which he was pretty good at.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William F. Kerlick, Jr. and Dorothy Jean (Strickland) Kerlick, and sister, Mary Lorraine Kerlick.
He is survived by his wife, Judie Kerlick; sons, Conan Kerlick and wife Jo Anne and Wes Kerlick and wife Ashley; three grandchildren, Huston Kerlick, Kennedy Kerlick and Crew Kerlick; sister, Brenda Kerlick.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Cypress Bend Park in New Braunfels. Pops will be missed by so many. Rest in Peace.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Kerlick family.
