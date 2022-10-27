An upper-level low-pressure system tracking across the northwestern United States earlier this week along with a cold front could bring isolated strong to severe thunderstorms to south central Texas early Friday morning, forecasters say.
Showers and thunderstorms will push from west to east through Friday morning, with clearing and breezy conditions in the wake of the cold front. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible.
Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the primary threats, but a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Brief, heavy downpours are also possible.
“This storm is dropping farther south than the system that brought severe weather and drenching rain to a wide zone of the South Central states earlier this week,” AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist Joe Bauer said. “Because of this, both severe weather and rain will be more consolidated to the south when compared to the storm from Monday and Tuesday.”
Rainfall amounts will vary, but the best chances for more than one inch of rain will be along and east of I-35 through Friday afternoon.
Expect high temperatures in the upper 70s on Friday, according to the National Weather Service forecast, the lower 70s on Saturday and back to the upper 70s on Sunday.
Low temperatures will dip into the lower 50s Friday through Sunday.
Once the system passes, pleasant weather will then prevail through the beginning of next week.
The Monday forecast features partly sunny conditions, with a high near 80 degrees.
Rainfall is badly needed across the region, as drought remains entrenched across much of the Hill Country and I-35 corridor.
According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, most of Comal County and the western half of Guadalupe County are under exceptional drought conditions, which is the most intense drought classification.
The Drought Monitor is a multi-agency effort involving the National Weather Service and the National Climatic Data Center, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, state and regional climatologists and the National Drought Mitigation Center.
Comal County’s average Keetch-Byram Drought Index, a moisture index used in determining wildfire potential, stood at 714 on Thursday. The average drought index stood at 713 in Guadalupe County.
The drought index ranges from 0 to 800, where a drought index of 0 represents no moisture depletion, and an index of 800 represents absolutely dry conditions.
The dry conditions have prompted burn bans in Comal and Guadalupe counties and watering restrictions for New Braunfels Utilities water customers.
Under third-stage restrictions, landscape watering with a sprinkler is allowed one day per week, every other week based on the last digit of the address, with addresses ending 0 or 1 on Monday, addresses ending 2 or 3 on Tuesday, addresses ending 4 or 5 on Wednesday, addresses ending 6 or 7 on Thursday and addresses ending 8 or 9 on Friday.
Use of a hand-held hose, bucket, soaker hose, drip irrigation system, or a soaker hose that does not spray water into the air is allowed on any day only before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m. during Stage 3.
A sprinkler or irrigation system is not permitted on the weekends during stages 1, 2 or 3.
The Edwards Aquifer J-17 well 10-day average stood at 632.4 feet on Thursday, well below the Stage 3 trigger of 640 feet.
