The New Braunfels area could receive significant rainfall this week, bringing at least some much-needed relief to a region that has seen little moisture and above-average temperatures this summer, but forecasters warn that excessive rain could cause flooding in some areas.
According to the National Weather Service forecast, scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected mid-week in south-central Texas, then becoming more scattered late week into the weekend.
Local to widespread heavy rains are possible, especially mid-week and may cause some flooding.
“There’s a frontal boundary that’s sliding southward, and we have a lot of moisture across the area — actually around the 99th percentile for moisture content across the atmosphere,” said Matthew Brady, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in New Braunfels. “So a combination of the front bringing some lifting mechanisms for storms and the very high moisture levels is leading to why we’re seeing some heavy rainfall (Monday).”
Brady said some areas of the Hill Country on Monday afternoon saw a two to four-inch rain rate per hour in some cells along the front.
On Monday afternoon, NWS meteorologists issued a flood watch for a portion of south-central Texas, Comal and Guadalupe counties, effective until Wednesday afternoon.
Excessive runoff and heavy rainfall could result in the flooding of rivers, creeks and low-water crossings.
Flooding is possible at underpasses and in poor drainage and in urban areas where ditches may become clogged with debris. Rivers may rise to bankfull or into minor flooding.
Avoid driving where water covers the road, as stalled vehicles put first responders at risk.
A mere six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars, and just two feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks. Also, it’s never safe to drive or walk into flood waters.
Residents should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings.
Those living in areas prone to flooding should prepare to take action should flooding develop.
Below to well below average high temperatures and humid conditions are expected.
Expect high temperatures around 90 degrees on Tuesday, the lower 90s Wednesday and Thursday and the mid-90s Friday and Saturday.
Forecasters anticipate near-average low temperatures.
Even with the precipitation anticipated with the storms, Brady said it’s not enough to break the drought conditions that have plagued the area this spring and summer.
“It’s going to take a couple more systems to get back to where we typically are,” he said.
New Braunfels National Airport has received only 6.2 inches of precipitation so far this year, a departure of 15.1 inches from average.
For the month, the airport has only received 0.25 inches of rain. Average rainfall for the month to date is 1.11 inches.
The summer of 2021 has so far brought more than its share of bad tidings for drought impacts across south-central Texas.
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map from the National Drought Mitigation Center showed extreme to exceptional drought covering almost all of south-central Texas.
The map indicates that all of Comal and Guadalupe counties are experiencing exceptional drought, the highest drought category possible.
Comal County’s average Keetch-Byram Drought Index, a moisture index generated by the Texas A&M Forest Service used to determine wildfire potential, stood at 764 on Monday.
The index is based on a daily water balance considering precipitation and soil moisture.
The index can range from 0 to 800, where a value of zero represents no moisture depletion, and 800 would be representative of absolutely dry conditions.
An index figure between 600 and 800 is often associated with severe drought and increased wildfire potential.
Texas A&M Forest Service maps indicate burn bans in effect for Comal and Guadalupe counties.
New Braunfels Utilities water customers are under Stage 3 drought watering conditions.
A continued lack of rain over the Edwards Aquifer recharge zone during a high-usage period has contributed to falling aquifer levels through the spring and early summer.
The aquifer level at the J-17 index well stood at 635.1 feet on Monday, nearly 23 feet below historical average values for this time of year. The last time this well was this low was October 2014.
The level at Comal Springs stood at 122 cubic feet per second on Monday, nearly 140 feet below historical average values for this time of year.
Heavy rains across the drought-stricken Dallas-Fort Worth area on Monday caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads and water seeped into some homes and businesses.
The official National Weather Service record station at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport reported 9.02 inches of rain in the 24 hours ending at noon Monday.
That ranked second for the top 10 most rain over 24 hours in Dallas on record. The most was 9.57 inches, which fell Sept. 4-5, 1932.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.