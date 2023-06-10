Rafael “Ralph” Gonzalez Franco

Rafael Gonzalez Franco “Ralph” passed away on June 02, 2023 at the age of 76 in New Braunfels, Texas. He was born in Monterrey, Mexico on September 18, 1946 to parents Juan Antonio Franco and Eufemia Gonzalez Franco.
Ralph arrived in New Braunfels at the young age of 2. Attended Lone Star Elementary, St. Peter and Paul School, and Graduated NBHS. He then joined the US Army and worked and retired at HEB. Ralph enjoyed volunteering at NB Little League, calling BINGO at various locations and serving the church. Besides volunteering he enjoyed bowling, watching all types of sports and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings Cleofas Leal, Jose Guadalupe Leal and Maria Gonzalez. Ralph is survived by his loving wife Marcelina Torres Franco, daughter Elizabeth Torres Franco, grandchildren Amesty Angelique Holland and Mitchell Squire Holland, and Cassandra LaRyn Moya.
A public visitation will be held Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; with the holy rosary recited at 7:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home. The funeral mass will be conducted on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery on Peace Ave.
