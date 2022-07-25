For the first time in four years members of the New Braunfels area Quilt Guild donned their signature white gloves and blue aprons to show off the fruits of their stitching labor during the biennial QuiltFest Friday and Saturday.
“(We’re) thrilled to be back in action in 2022,” said Laura Wooldridge, the guild’s 4th vice president and chair of the 2022 QuiltFest.
Every two years the guild holds QuiltFest as a way to continue funding its philanthropic efforts and other guild activities, while sharing the world of quilting with fellow quilters and the public.
The 2022 QuiltFest took those in attendance on a journey through the diverse eyes of the guild’s makers with the festival’s theme, “America: A Patchwork Quilt,” by displaying works of quilted art in the halls of the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center.
Prior to opening the doors of the convention center on Friday, judges made their rounds, carefully inspecting each quilt for visual impact, design complexity and workmanship before handing out awards.
There were over 150 designs entered into the competition spanning 20 categories, including best art quilt, best theme quilt and best group quilt. “Spiral Vortex” took home the prize for best art quilt while “Chevron Heaven” finished first in the modern quilt category, and “Fiesta Mexico” won best of show for its vibrant depiction of Mexican culture in quilt form.
Quilt designs ranged from modern works of art to traditional patchwork quilts with an Americana flair and intritcate feats of stitching
“New Braunfels absolutely was a huge part of shaping us into who we are and a lot of our personalities and our culture that we enjoy, which is one of having a good time,” Ritz said.
Love and Ritz have fond memories of growing up together in New Braunfels where every family gathering and social event was dotted with an adult beverage, and “toddy time” was the most anticipated time of day.
Every day when the clock struck 5 p.m. it was toddy time in the household the twins grew up in. Whether it was a mixed drink, a beer or a glass of wine, there was always a drink in someone’s hand at toddy time, which was so impressionable during their upbringing that the pair decided to name their company after it.
“You kind of get together and you visit out on the porch and you have your toddies — it was a thing,” Love said. “Now so many people (look at the brand and think) hot toddy. We’re like no, what? We live in Texas. No, it’s just your five o’clock drink.”
Wanting to share their love of toddy time to their native Texas, Love began the first steps toward the future business venture in 2019 by purchasing and opening a distillery with the help of her husband.
The next stop on their journey to adult beverage success — deciding what to produce.
Initially the sisters, who wanted an opportunity to work closely together on something meaningful, planned to use the location to create scotch, whiskey or bourbon, but given the latest ready-to-drink cocktail beverages, they shifted gears, eventually settling on a line of vodka spirits first.
The brand officially launched in 2020, and the vodka line hit select shelves in May with flavors such as lemon lime, mint and vanilla cream. The Granbury-based spirit company can be found at a number of liquor stores throughout the state, including Fort Worth and Austin.
However, the winners of two spirit competitions are looking to spread the brand’s reach to places a little closer to home then branch out to distribute to every corner of the state before expanding across the south.
Continuing on with their vision of bringing toddy time to the masses, the sisters are looking forward to revisiting their original plan and come out with a line of ready–to-drink cocktails.
