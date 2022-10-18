Ruby Bridges, Martin Luther King Jr. and Thurgood Marshall.
These are just some of the few historical figures who overcame racial or economic adversity to become pioneers of industry, politics and civil rights advocates.
The names join several others — some left out of the history books — depicted on a quilt celebrating African Americans who paved the way for future generations.
On display at the New Braunfels Public Library this week, the quilt commissioned by the New Braunfels MLK Association features photos of 12 African Americans who put their stamp on American history.
“These are all important people that contributed to the fabric of American history,” said Susan Tate, an attorney and MLK Association co-founder and member.
The quilt, titled “The Journey,” tells the story of an African American’s journey from the cotton fields to the White House ending with Vice President Kamala Harris and Barack and Michelle Obama.
The quilt is constructed using black, green and red fabric — colors representing African heritage.
The color black honors African American ancestry, green is for the natural wealth of the African continent and red is symbolic of the blood uniting people of Black ancestry.
Rebecca Crumpler, the first African American woman licensed as a physician in the U.S., Madam C.J. Walker, who became the first self-made African American millionaire for her line of cosmetics and hair care products, and Eugene
Bullard, who was the first African American fighter pilot, are among those whose achievements are recognized on the quilt.
Each picture of a historical figure is accompanied by a memorable quote representing who they were and what they stood for.
Tate said the quilt has received a positive reception from those who have viewed it and hopes it brings attention to people who aren’t remembered by many.
“The quilt hopefully will cause people to look at it, and think about it, and maybe want to learn more,” Tate said.
Additionally, Tate wants those who see the quilt to be inspired by the achievements of those who came before them and motivate them to not let anything stand in the way of their dreams.
“I want the kids to learn that if these people overcame pain (and became successful) that they can do it too,” Tate said.
The quilt is being auctioned online to raise money to fund the $2,000 non-traditional scholarship the organization, which advances the teachings of Martin Luther King Jr., gives out every year.
New Braunfels MLK Association awards the scholarship to those 25 and older to help them become financially independent through training and education.
The bidding began on Sept. 10 and will end at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.
Those looking to place a bid or donate to the scholarship fund can do so at https://www.32auctions.com/NBMLKquilt.
The quilt will be on display at the library until Saturday, Oct. 22. At 2 p.m. the library will hold a screening of the family-friendly film “Ruby Bridges,” who was one of the first African Americans to attend a segregated school in the South and is featured on the quilt.
