NBISD at-large: Bill Lewis
Q: What drives you to want to serve (or to continue serving) on the board of trustees?
A: I love this community and I want to serve where I know my nearly 30 years of experience in education can have a positive impact.
Q: What differentiates you from your opponent(s)?
A: I am a retired educator of nearly 30 years. I served as a teacher, coach, campus administrator, and district administrator. I have many years of experience in teaching, curriculum, technology, school safety, construction, CTE/vocational programs, accountability, school finance, and district operations. I have participated in hundreds of school board meetings and led many. I understand the board-superintendent relationship and how to work with the other six board members to manage expectations that result in positive outcomes. During my career in public education I have led many community efforts to plan and take action for school improvement, safety, growth, and expanding opportunities for students.
Q: What are the top three challenges facing the school district, and how would you tackle those?
A: As a fast growing district, one of the challenges facing NBISD is ensuring our instructional programs remain focused on meeting the challenge of preparing students for success in college, a career, or in the military and beyond. We do this by:
— Retaining our outstanding teachers and hiring the best talent.
— Creating a positive school culture that emphasizes high expectations, accountability, and a sense of community.
— Providing high-quality teacher training and professional development opportunities.
— Increase work-based learning opportunities, such as internships, apprenticeships, and job shadowing to provide students with real-world experience and help them develop the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in college and the workforce.
— Providing students with individualized support through tutoring, mentoring, and special programs.
Budget constraints: NBISD needs to set budget priorities to align with what we value. We can budget accordingly by:
— Conducting a comprehensive efficiency audit of all finances to identify areas where savings can be made without impacting student outcomes.
— Seeking out partnerships with local businesses, community organizations, and other stakeholders to help fund programs and initiatives.
— Leverage best practices and technology to streamline operations and reduce costs.
— Closely monitor bond projects for quality and expenditures for maximum return on investment.
Student and staff well being: Ensuring that students and staff are safe and supported. We can have a safe district by:
— Conducting comprehensive security audits and taking action on deficiencies.
— Creating a safe and supportive school culture for our staff and students by having high expectations for behavior and implementing safety procedures with fidelity.
— Providing students with opportunities to engage in high quality extracurricular activities.
— Implement policies and practices to promote work-life balance for staff.
Q: How can the district work to improve transparency with the community itself?
A: The school board should intentionally engage our stakeholders by increasing public input opportunities by:
— Holding public hearings on major issues.
— Make posted board meeting agenda item details available and visible online prior to meetings.
— Create a community advisory board or task forces to provide ongoing input and feedback and tackle issues that need attention.
Engaging the community can help build relationships and trust. A few simple steps can help build partnerships with the school district and the community:
— Hosting community events, such as open houses or town hall meetings, to provide opportunities for interaction and dialogue.
— Encouraging district leadership to participate in community events and initiatives.
— Recognizing community leaders and including them in school events.
— Partnering with local organizations and businesses to share resources and support community development and engagement.
NBISD at-large: Kim Goodwin
Q: What drives you to want to serve (or to continue serving) on the board of trustees?
A: My drive to serve as a trustee on the NBISD school board comes from a passion within me to want more for our children and our community. One of the major deciding factors in my decision to run was, and is, the state of security at our schools. As a trustee, one of my highest priorities will be to work with stakeholders to ensure our children are better protected from threats. I want children and teachers to be able to focus on education without added distractions and stressors.
In addition, I will work with the superintendent and the board to assess and develop strategies for issues like teacher/staff retention and hiring, collaborative community involvement on multiple levels, and fiduciary responsibility.
Q: What differentiates you from your opponents?
A: I believe that several factors differentiate me from others. First and foremost, I am a parent to elementary school-aged children who have long and bright futures ahead of them in our NBISD schools. I send my heart and soul to NBISD campuses every morning and I want them to have the best education and experiences possible.
Secondly, I am a career audit manager who has managed billions of dollars in spending for Fortune 100 companies. I am intimately familiar with budgeting processes for large budgets, which I believe can be an extreme asset in an environment where proper budgeting and fiscal responsibility are crucial.
Finally, I am a lifelong resident of New Braunfels (a Unicorn myself) and have many community relationships that I will bring with me to this board position. It is important that we envelop other agencies, organizations, and resources in our community to bolster any child’s ability to achieve success.
New Braunfels ISD has carried a legacy of excellence throughout generations and I have a sincere passion for not only continuing the legacy but strengthening it as well.
Q: What are the top three challenges facing the school district, and how would you tackle those?
A: While the school district is presented with many challenges daily, I believe that by prioritizing the below challenges, we will better position ourselves to deal with others.
The highest priority of the school district should be finding the right superintendent who will work with the board and community members to address various concerns and issues being brought in front of the board today. It is crucial that this superintendent assess the issues to deduce the root causes and implement what is necessary to solve them. As a trustee, I would fully support them in this endeavor. Strengthening the district starts with the superintendent.
The second and most immediate challenge, in my opinion, is reviewing and understanding the full breadth of school security and enacting measures that achieve a safer environment for our staff, students and visitors. It is imperative that we protect our children daily from both outside threats and detractors from within. As a committed parent and hopeful trustee, I sought the opportunity to meet with the Comal County Sheriff to discuss various strategies for deploying stronger security measures at all our schools, including the staffing of full-time school resource officers at each campus. Sheriff Reynolds is a wealth of information and I firmly believe that with suggestions and recommendations from our local law enforcement and other agencies, we can certainly strengthen the security at our schools with both short- and long-term strategy implementation.
The third challenge facing the school district, like many other districts in Texas, is teacher retention. I am committed to gaining insight into the true work environment for teachers and working with them, and the administration to improve their overall experience. Clearly, there are issues present that are causing excellent teachers to leave the field of education altogether and I find that unacceptable. As a parent, I want the very best to lead the classroom for our children; however, as an adult, I completely empathize with needing the freedom to perform successfully and the need for overall job satisfaction. I believe that through delegation, pay and incentives we can hire and keep the best!
Q: How can the district work to improve transparency with the community itself?
A: Transparency between the school district and the community is very important because the school district’s decision-making impacts so many community members. I think the easiest way to improve transparency within the district is by doing a better job of engaging members through involvement. Great ideas abound in this community and I believe that many are not shared because the community doesn’t feel they have access to the school board. As a trustee, I would ensure that forums, surveys, and volunteer opportunities, etc. are better publicized in the community. I think we should encourage input from all, while also showcasing the many wonderful achievements taking place in our schools.
NBISD at-large: Falon Cochran
Q: What drives you to want to serve (or to continue serving) on the board of trustees?
A: I want NBISD to have a young voice on the board. We currently have six amazing trustees serving that are all professionals and bring a wealth of varied knowledge to the board. I feel that seven people making up a board that represents thousands of different people should have seven different areas of expertise. We definitely don’t need two board members having the same sort of background. You wouldn’t build a dream baseball team with nine all-star pitchers. Bringing in someone with a perspective that has never been utilized at this level in NBISD is overdue. I am about to graduate from NBHS, and have seen firsthand what is going on in our district. I would be able to show the board how decisions are affecting the students and staff firsthand.
Q: What differentiates you from your opponent(s)?
A: I am currently a student attending New Braunfels High School. The decisions that the school board is deciding are currently affecting me and my classmates, and have been for the past 13 years. This upcoming fall, I will be attending Texas State University and earning my education degree in consumer affairs, eventually becoming a high school teacher. I have many close relationships with current NBISD teachers and staff. Throughout my four years of being at NBHS, I have been a part of multiple Career and Technical Education (CTE) classes. This school year, I am a teacher intern in two CTE classes, Small Animal Management/Equine Science, and Child Development. I have worked hard to be on good terms with all of my teachers, and will continue to do so as an advocate for them on the board.
Q: What are the top three challenges facing the school district, and how would you tackle those?
A: The top three challenges facing our school districts are teacher, staff, and student mental health, teacher and staff retention, and school safety. This past winter, I did an in-depth study about the mental health of teachers throughout the United States and NBISD. I was able to understand how the teachers are feeling and where they stand with mental health facilities within NBISD. Out of the 140 staff that had completed my survey, 25% of them had said they planned on leaving their profession sooner than they had anticipated. We need to work harder as a district to provide for the mental health needs of our staff. When teachers and staff suffer, it puts a tighter strain on our children’s education. School safety needs to be addressed and have a better system than we do now. Currently, we only have about four school resource officers serving in NBISD. It is difficult to get more SROs as NBPD has a limited number of officers. NBHS and NBPD contract with each other for these officers. Comal ISD works with Comal Sheriff’s officers, and is not an option, as they already have a difficult enough time keeping their schools staffed with officers. We need to work harder to help hire these officers in order to protect our students.
Q: How can the district work to improve transparency with the community itself?
A: By making the minutes of staff meetings, board meetings, and even in-service teacher learning days available to the entire school community. Everyone will be able to understand why the district does what it does if the mystery is removed. In order for students to participate in the transparent culture as well, it is necessary to communicate clearly with them about the district’s objectives and future plans. Leaders can also bring the enthusiasm they gained at conferences back to the district by sharing it. There are issues that should not be discussed publicly and cannot be. By law, confidential matters pertaining to personnel, student privacy, medical situations, and security must remain so.
However, public issues that are not addressed are what the public distrusts. When decisions are made and the public is just informed of what the decision is, and not the rationale behind nor the predicted outcome of the decision, they form their own ideas of why or how. This is also historically followed by a mass-hysteria of false information on social media pages. Their speculation may lead people to believe that it wasn’t just an oversight but a cover-up. One of the biggest benefits is increased community engagement. When citizens feel that their school government is accessible, approachable, and transparent, they are more likely to participate in district discussions and activities. More transparency is a positive thing! The good news is, technology has made transparency easier than ever. Being more transparent in today’s world is as simple as ensuring your website, the first place citizens typically look for information, is accurate, complete, and easy to navigate.
NBISD District 4: John Tucker
Q: What drives you to want to serve (or to continue serving) on the board of trustees?
A: I want to complete the replacement, renovating and upgrade of the original New Braunfels High School building and grounds.
I want to continue improving counseling and mental health services at every campus.
I want increased security by adding school resource for all campuses. These should be through the New Braunfels Police Department, not private security.
The district is historic. It is valued. It is loved by the community.
Q: What differentiates you from your opponent(s)?
A: As an architect and manager, I have been responsible for design and construction of hundreds of Texas schools. As a director at Dallas ISD in conjunction with their attorneys, my department and I oversaw district wide construction, educational, and other services districtwide. After completing those construction programs at Dallas, I worked at Flour Bluff ISD, and then was asked to assist with the 2015 and 2017 Comal ISD bond programs. I retired from Comal ISD in 2021.
I am a father to eight children who went through Texas public schools over thirty years, working with teachers as a parent. During that time, my family was also a foster and adoptive family for the state of Texas, with placements for over 20 years with children of all ages, races, and abilities. The public schools were essential in obtaining services for us.
Q: What are the top three challenges facing the school district, and how would you tackle those?
A: TAXES: Continue efforts to stop “recapture” funds (AKA Robin Hood) from excess property taxes being taken for general revenue spending by the state. Initial estimates for the next two years ranged as high as fifteen million dollars leaving the district and going to general revenue for the state, not education.
GROWTH: I want to continue serving to be certain the district is careful with its taxes, constructs buildings when needed, and obtains solid value for its funds. The district uses its buildings for over 50 years; decisions must be made by the voters and not rushed. The community must continue to be involved in district planning.
SAFETY: Each and every campus, including elementary schools, need school resource officers. These are sworn peace officers, from New Braunfels Police Department. At a former district, they were in full uniform with sidearm and other standard equipment at a desk near the front entry of the school, and a marked squad car in the parking lot. In my experience, the presence of an officer contributed to the attitude of visitors and calmed even adult disputes arriving at the school. Later, less visible methods were used with private security, but in my opinion, were less effective.
Improving counseling and mental health services at every campus is a safety component for the district. These services can also be essential in finding critical information. The students know who a potential threat is long before actions are taken, and they have to trust who they talk to.
Q: How can the district work to improve transparency with the community itself?
A: Parents must receive a “how to” short list of what they can do and should do at each grade level to be involved in their children’s educations. This same list should be within one link of the district and campus home page, and distributed to every home.
The central office needs to carry accurate plain language instructions for the most common situations parents face, such as transportation, meals, grievances, and concerns, and who to contact to get prompt assistance.
The community needs a separate area on how they can become and stay involved, and what information they want reported. They need to voice their concerns with school board trustees and district administration. In my opinion, the best leverage can be from contact with the Texas Education Agency, their state representatives, and their state senators on how their money is taxed and spent, how their concerns can be met, and who will respond with an answer. It is surprising how tightly Texas ISD’s are controlled from state government and agencies.
Locally, the community needs to know how to contact the facilities bond committee and be involved in the annual budget preparation.
It is their district. If citizens and parents are involved, the schools and community benefit.
NBISD District 4: Jackie Sanders
Q: What drives you to want to serve (or to continue serving) on the board of trustees?
A: I believe parents should be actively involved in the school district in as many ways as possible, as the decisions made there directly affect our children. I’ve had a number of unanswered questions after sitting through school board meetings, and have concerns about the lack of transparency between our trustees and the community. I also don’t personally feel that the current trustees accurately represent me or many other parents I’ve spoken with over the last year, and our concerns as citizens and parents are not being addressed.
Q: What differentiates you from your opponent(s)?
A: The biggest difference between my opponent and I is that I have children actively attending NBISD schools, and have for the last nine-plus years. And because my youngest is in fourth grade, I’ll be directly invested in NBISD for at least another eight years.
Q: What are the top three challenges facing the school district, and how would you tackle those?
A: In my opinion, our top three challenges are communication between the community and the board, our lack of available care for children with emotional challenges, and maintaining a sense of unity once the district splits into two high schools with two separate mascots for the first time. Communication is best tackled by ensuring there are good and easily available methods for parents and community members to have civil discourse with trustees. The best way to approach ensuring the mental health of our students is to budget and hire counselors that are trained and dedicated for each individual campus, and providing resources for parents outside of school. Finally, keeping the district united despite splitting into two high schools requires diligence on the part of the trustees to maintain a continuous “we” approach, rather than devolving into an “us” and “them” conversation. We need to make sure that we’re always doing what’s best for all students, never prioritizing one side over the other.
Q: How can the district work to improve transparency with the community itself?
A: I firmly believe that there needs to be some form of “town hall” meetings with trustees and community members/parents. The current set up for school board meetings allows for no back and forth communication between the trustees and the citizens. If elected, I plan to find a way within the confines of the rules and regulations to create just such a town hall, where citizens and any interested trustees can meet for polite discourse. This will create transparency, as the community members will have a place to actually have their questions addressed.
Comal ISD District 4: Russell Garner
Q: What drives you to want to serve (or to continue serving) on the board of trustees?
A: After my retirement from the Air Force in 2016, I wanted to become more involved in my community. Education has always been a passion for me, and as a father of five Comal ISD students, it was natural for me to get involved in CISD. I became active in multiple booster clubs, and also served on multiple CISD committees for safety & security, facilities and the bond.
I was elected to the CISD School Board in May 2020, after running unopposed for the District 4 seat. In my first term, I faced a steep learning curve, made more challenging by the pandemic. Despite these unique circumstances, I put in the time and effort to become extremely knowledgeable on all aspects of public education, while working hard on the relationships required to be an effective trustee. Watching the amazing accomplishments of the students and staff of Comal ISD up close has been extremely rewarding and made it all worthwhile.
Last summer the board had the unexpected task of hiring a new superintendent. The process was challenging and time consuming for me and my fellow board members, but in the end, extremely successful with the hire of Dr. Chapman. His leadership within the first few months of his arrival to Comal ISD has been impressive and motivates me as a trustee.
I am now seeking a second term as a trustee because I am the most qualified person to represent District 4 and provide leadership for the district and the school board as we continue to raise the bar for Comal ISD. Additionally, I want to provide continuity for Dr. Chapman as he establishes his processes to ensure the best outcomes for all students in Comal ISD. I have the ability and maturity to support Dr. Chapman while holding him and his staff accountable on behalf of the parents and taxpayers of our district.
Q: What differentiates you from your opponent(s)?
A: In addition to my three years of experience as a school board trustee, I have almost 30 years of professional leadership experience in a multitude of environments across the globe. I spent 22 years in the Air Force as a fighter pilot, rising to the rank of Colonel and leading multiple operational units with hundreds of personnel under my command. After retirement, I spent two years at H-E-B as a store leader, and more recently five years as an Air Force civilian supervisor at the USAF’s center for human resources. Through my diverse experiences, I have learned and practiced effective servant leadership, which is critical in my role as a trustee.
Beyond my experience, I have been extremely effective in building relationships with Dr. Chapman and his staff, and with my fellow trustees. These relationships have enabled me to be an effective collaborator to ensure we are always moving the district in a positive direction and ensuring the best outcomes for all students.
Finally, I have been extremely transparent in my role as a trustee. I genuinely listen to the viewpoints of all stakeholders and find areas of commonality with every voice in Comal ISD. While I remain grounded with my personal morals and beliefs, I have embraced the nonpartisan aspect of my trustee role and our responsibility as a board to make the best decisions for all students.
Q: What are the top three challenges facing the school district, and how would you tackle those?
A: The number one challenge and responsibility for Comal ISD and all school districts is the safety and security of our students and staff. CISD has an excellent approach to security, as well as strong relationships with our local law enforcement agencies, all of whom prioritize student safety. Dr. Chapman is also leveraging school safety industry experts to ensure we have a holistic approach to safety and security in our processes, procedures, and facilities. I support Dr. Chapman’s plan, but I continue to ask the tough questions to ensure we are doing everything possible to keep our kids safe. Additionally, I encourage the evaluation of any ideas or processes which can improve our safety and can be integrated into our security apparatus with the support of our local law enforcement experts.
Another aspect of student safety is the mental health crisis brought on by social media and the forced isolation of the pandemic. At Comal ISD, our board minimized this isolation by getting our kids back in school before any other large school district. Going forward, we need to ensure our students have all of the resources required to meet their educational and emotional needs. As a trustee, I will continue to prioritize resources for our students and teachers while ensuring we have strong standards and policies to minimize the negative impact of social media on our students.
Another tremendous challenge for Comal ISD is our rapid growth, with a forecast to grow by 14,000 students in the next ten years. With a current enrollment of over 28,000 students, a potential student enrollment growth of almost 50% in the next decade will require strong leadership. We must continue to raise the academic standards while providing safe and efficient facilities for our students and staff. I will advocate for Dr. Chapman to aggressively partner with developers who are benefiting from the draw of Comal ISD. The developers must contribute their fair share to our land and facility needs. Additionally, we must partner with other governmental agencies to find mutually beneficial ways to optimize taxpayer resources for the benefit of our community. Finally, we must maintain fiscal responsibility by working within the current I&S tax rate for reasonable bonds to build efficient long- term campuses, while re-capitalizing our existing facilities.
The other important challenge which keeps me up at night is ensuring our teachers and staff are valued and compensated competitively. Dr. Chapman is implementing great programs to ensure our teachers are recognized and valued for the outstanding service they provide to our students. The bigger challenge is compensation, which equates to over 81% of our operations and maintenance budget each year. Unfortunately, we can’t rely on the state legislature to provide more funding for our teachers, so we have to identify local solutions. I have encouraged Dr. Chapman to execute a third-party audit of our budget to find any areas of excess funding which can be diverted to staff pay raises. As we await the outcome of the current legislative session with respect to public education funding, I will remain focused on this issue to ensure we are doing everything possible to increase compensation.
Q: How can the district work to improve transparency with the community itself?
A: Our hire of Dr. Chapman was a big step in improving our engagement and transparency with the community. As a board, we continue to encourage and support Dr. Chapman utilizing a variety of methods to engage with the community. His smart use of committees made up of all stakeholders ensures a high level of engagement and transparency, and he is improving our website every day with more information for our community. Going forward, I have encouraged our school board meetings to be live streamed to allow more stakeholders to participate real-time in our governance and oversight of our district. I’m confident Dr. Chapman and his staff will enable a live stream capability in the near future.
Transparency is critical to building trust with all of our stakeholders, and I’m confident Dr. Chapman focuses on transparency in all of his processes. Additionally, I’m proud to be part of a strong school board which encourages parents to be involved in their children’s education, and ensures all voices are heard and considered in our decision-making processes. We provide regular updates to the community on our board activities and meetings. However, I’m certain we can improve our transparency and I’m open to ideas from all stakeholders.
Comal ISD District 4: Garrison G. Maurer
Q: What drives you to want to serve (or to continue serving) on the board of trustees?
A: I have always been called to service, especially when it comes to our youth. I want to help insure that they each receive the best education possible as they prepare for an uncertain future.
Q: What differentiates you from your opponent(s)?
A: I don’t think compare and contrast is the best way to build a team. My goal is to make a contribution that will help teachers do the job they love with good results for our students.
Q: What are the top three challenges facing the school district, and how would you tackle those?
A: Three challenges include resources, opportunity and safety. All of these work hand-in-hand. You attract good people with good pay. You make things efficient and you tackle waste. We are blessed with great kids who will blossom when offered good programs and pathways to future success. You have to recognize talent and reward it and you have to build on each individual’s innate abilities to create a well-rounded individual who can do well no matter what life throws at them. Finally, nobody can be comfortable when they feel at risk. From better traffic patterns, student pick-up and wait times to fire safety and security that keeps out bad actors, an all-out effort must be fostered so that everyone within the educational system is always at ease.
Q: How can the district work to improve transparency with the community itself?
A: CISD doesn’t promote its successes as it should. The community should have the opportunity to see for themselves what a good job our teachers and staff are doing. Taxpayers need to see that their money is being well spent and not lost on things that don’t help achieve the overall goal. When you do something right, brag about it. When you do something wrong, apologize and fix it. The community does support education. They just don’t realize what a good deal they are already getting.
I hope to help the district move forward.
