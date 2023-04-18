NB City Council District 5: Mary Ann Labowski
Q: What led to your decision to run for city council?
A: Well, keeping up with city council meetings and reading news articles and looking at the growth of the city. I became concerned and frustrated. My grandmother always told me if you are going to get mad, then do something about it. Because “Si tu no hablas ni dios te oye,” which means if you don’t speak up not even God will hear you! So, after careful consideration and encouragement from family, friends, and members of the community, I have decided to announce my candidacy for city council District 5. My priorities are to plan, preserve and protect New Braunfels! I have personally been door knocking so that I can hear my district’s voices so that I can be their voice.
Q: Prior to running for council, how have you tried to make New Braunfels a better place to live?
A: I have made it a point to get involved with local organizations to make a difference. I love volunteering for Wassailfest, downtown lighting, Bras for a Cause, NB Railroad Museum, and Dia De Los Muertos Festival. I am going on my sixth year of being the chair for the festival. Every year it has grown. Last year we gave 12 scholarships out at the festival. The festival is a wonderful success. I could not do it without my dedicated wonderful team committee, volunteers, vendors and sponsors. They have made the festival successful! Our goal is to “bring the community together to celebrate tradition and cultural heritage.”
Q: What unique perspectives would you bring to the council, and what sets you apart from your opponents?
A: I am a local for 57 years. I have lived my entire life in District 5. I graduated in 1984 from NBHS. I worked for the Herald-Zeitung, NB Chamber of Commerce and City of NB. I love being a part of committees that make a difference not politically but locally. I love seeing the families enjoy what NB has to offer with all the wonderful events that make NB a wonderful place to live.
Now that I have volunteered it is time to serve. This is where my longevity and commitment to the community comes to serve. My priorities of plan, preserve and protect NB are where my heart is. Age and experienced leadership is what sets me apart from my opponent.
Q: What is the biggest issue you feel needs to be addressed within city limits and/or your district in particular?
A: The biggest issues are:
— Managing growth: alternative public transportation, improve roads/sidewalks, and overall Infrastructure.
— Keeping NB a safe place to live by supporting our first responders (NB Police Department, fire department and emergency management team).
— Preserving NB: historic downtown district, heritage and the small-town appeal. (I miss old NB).
— Provide: affordable housing options and lower property taxes.
NB City Council District 5: Bently Paiz
Q: What led to your decision to run for city council?
A: After working with a handful of campaigns the past four years, from working on local school board races to traveling the Texas Hill Country for a U.S. Congressional campaign. I’ve talked with thousands of people, not about national politics but what affects them here at home such as the rising cost of living, fear of being pushed out, longer commute times and no efficient public transportation system in sight which gave me the realization that local elections are extremely important. Most of the time, elected officials don’t represent their constituents’ top priorities which made me want to be a candidate for the people.
Q: Prior to running for council, how have you tried to make New Braunfels a better place to live?
A: Before announcing my run for city council, I was working with our local Democratic party with the hopes of meeting other young like-minded individuals, but to my surprise I came to realize that not only were there no young people, but the existing group was lacking diversity, which inspired me to work to create the Comal County Young Dems with the goal of educating and empowering youth voices throughout Comal County. We were able to recruit over 30 young people to get involved and I later went to work for a U.S. Congressional campaign where I continued my work of serving the community.
Q: What unique perspectives would you bring to the council, and what sets you apart from your opponents?
A: I am a young and determined candidate who is focused on serving my community that I was born and raised in. I know firsthand the struggles that many residents face in their day-to-day lives. I want to bring these fresh perspectives and ideas into city council to make positive changes while pushing back on politicians who serve their self interests or interests of wealthy donors over the people of their district.
Q: What is the biggest issue you feel needs to be addressed within city limits and/or your district in particular?
A: The biggest issue at hand in the community is the NBU company and its delivery of services, rising costs and low quality of the services delivered. This is an important issue to be addressed to ensure residents are able to live comfortably with basic access to the utilities needed that are both reliable and efficient. A complete review of the company will allow city council to determine where improvements need to be made and how to best renew the systems while bringing costs down for the residents of New Braunfels.
NB City Council District 6: James Blakey
Q: What led to your decision to run for city council?
A: I decided to run to represent my district. To be a servant to my neighbors and the families my children grew up with.
I want our district to be actively involved on our city. I want more of us, from District 6, to be on city boards or even run for council. I have lived in this district for over 36 years with my family and parents that served our country. I am a conservative that wants to help strategically control the growth in town but without stopping the economic opportunities for my children. Hopefully, they can live and work in New Braunfels. I love my district and New Braunfels.
I am:
— Your neighbor.
— Your voice; I would be honored to serve our families for the next three years.
Q: Prior to running for council, how have you tried to make New Braunfels a better place to live?
A: I have volunteered on city boards, nonprofits and other organizations to help our community.
New Braunfels is a fantastic place to live and raise a family. I would love for more people to be involved to help keep New Braunfels, New Braunfels. We have wonderful parks and I will continue to make green space our priority. We have a wonderful history that is still alive and well in New Braunfels. Just take a look at all those that volunteer their time to keep our history vibrant at the Sophienburg Museum, many other civic groups and especially the veterans that have served our country. We have to be involved to continue to make this a wonderful place to live.
Q: What unique perspectives would you bring to the council, and what sets you apart from your opponents?
A: I have spent many years involved in the city. The last three years going through budgets, tax revenue, and reviewing city personnel. We have great city staff that live here and work for the city. They are our friends and neighbors. I have voted on issues that protect families and animals. I know I can continue to serve my neighbors, families and the citizens of New Braunfels and would be blessed to do so.
Q: What is the biggest issue you feel needs to be addressed within city limits and/or your district in particular?
A: For District 6, we need to continue to focus on the safety of your families and neighborhoods. This means supporting police, firefighters, EMS and all first responders. We have more homes than businesses. This means we need to make sure that the funding is available for those that come to save our children, families and neighbors. This means ensuring that the budget is focused on these departments. Would you want a firefighter to come to your house with an outdated defibrillator to save your child or family member?
Let’s get real. Let’s get practical. Let’s continue to be conservative on our spending but keep the focus on the safety of our families.
NB City Council District 6: April Ryan
Q: What led to your decision to run for city council?
A: After careful consideration and encouragement from my friends, family, and neighbors, I made the commitment to serve my community as the next city councilmember for District 6. My goal is to use my years of experience as a small business owner and leader in our community to address the concerns of my fellow residents, ensuring that we preserve what makes New Braunfels exceptional while managing growth and infrastructure improvements in a fiscally responsible manner.
When elected to represent District 6, I will work tirelessly to champion small business, protect our natural resources, address public safety and improve the quality of life for our residents and future generations that are lucky to call New Braunfels home.
Q: Prior to running for council, how have you tried to make New Braunfels a better place to live?
A: As a resident and small business owner of New Braunfels, I have dedicated my time and energy to my community through service. As a proud member of the New Braunfels Downtown Association, I served on the board starting in 2011, and was president and past president from 2015 to 2019. During my tenure as president, I led the downtown association to successfully collaborate with the city’s downtown advisory board. In the process my company received a Best Downtown Business nomination from the Texas Downtown Association in 2015 and the Best Downtown Business Partner from the New Braunfels Downtown Association in 2016.
I am an active member of the New Braunfels Jaycees and was recognized in the 2017 inaugural class of the Rising Stars of New Braunfels. I received the Chair of the Board Award from the New Braunfels Chamber in 2018, which honors individuals who have made a significant contribution to their community. I am a graduate of Leadership New Braunfels Class of 2019, and was named the Small Business Person of the Year in 2020.
In addition, I have served with enthusiasm on the Parent Advisory Committee at NBISD, the Wine and Saengerfest Committee, Downtown Tree Lighting Committee, Wassailfest Committee, the Dia de Los Muertos Committee, New Braunfels Convention and Visitors Bureau Strategy and Steering Committee and the Spark Small Business Center Board.
Q: What unique perspectives would you bring to the council, and what sets you apart from your opponents?
A: I believe that my experience serving this community has provided me with the necessary context to understand the evolution of our town and how important our next steps are to manage our growth while preserving our cultural heritage. Also, as a small business owner I am confident in my abilities to connect with my constituents just like I would my customers. I am an organized self-starter, fiscally responsible, and I live in solutions, not problems.
Q: What is the biggest issue you feel needs to be addressed within city limits and/or your district in particular?
A: As one of the fastest growing communities in the area, New Braunfels has a set of unique challenges. From infrastructure to zoning issues, I want to make sure that we are managing our growth in responsible ways that protect our natural resources for current residence and generations to come.
NB City Council District 6: Steven Voges
Q: What led to your decision to run for city council?
A: The political climate today is polarized, and while some might say it is a crazy time to get into politics, I can’t help but to think the opposite. I would often find myself not liking any of my candidate options, while thinking this is the best we can do? I think most people tend to agree with this sentiment — I just decided I wanted to do something about it.
Q: Prior to running for council, how have you tried to make New Braunfels a better place to live?
A: Supporting my local community and businesses while volunteering when I can. I believe that every little effort counts towards making New Braunfels a better place to live.
Q: What unique perspectives would you bring to the council, and what sets you apart from your opponents?
A: I have worked in various engineering roles over the years, and I believe all my experiences up to now have given me great analytical and problem-solving skills, which are useful in analyzing complex policies, developing long-term solutions, while ensuring fiscal responsibility. Additionally, my experiences have taught me the importance of collaboration, communication, and attention to detail, which will help me work effectively with other council members, constituents, and city official to find sustainable solutions that benefit New Braunfels and its residents.
Q: What is the biggest issue you feel needs to be addressed within city limits and/or your district in particular?
A: One major issue that is common to many cities is the need for sustainable urban development. This includes improving public transportation, reducing waste, enhancing green spaces, and promoting energy-efficient buildings. We need to ensure New Braunfels is developed at a rate that is sustainable, which creates a livable city that can support a healthy and thriving population, both in the present and in the future.
